Indian Immunologicals hands over first batch of Covaxin drug substance to Bharat Biotech

Covaxin drug substance, the raw material for manufacturing Covaxin vaccine, is being produced by Hyderabad-based firm Indian Immunologicals Limited (IIL). The first lot of Covaxin drug substance was handed over by IIL MD Dr K Anand Kumar to CMD of Bharat Biotech Dr Krishna Ella at a simple function on Thursday.

Mission Covid Suraksha, which aims at accelerating the development and production of indigenous Covid vaccines, is being implemented by the Department of Biotechnology. Indian Immunologicals Limited has been sanctioned a grant of Rs. 60 crore towards enhancing production capabilities.

In order to augment Covid-19 vaccine production capacity, IIL and Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL) joined hands in April this year. In a short period of time, IIL has performed several activities including signing of four agreements with BBIL, repurposing its manufacturing facility in Hyderabad, procurement of key raw material and consumables, procurement of key equipment for the process and technology transfer, among others, according to an official statement issued on Friday.

The batches produced at IIL’s manufacturing facility have been tested at BBIL and IIL, and meet the quality specifications for the drug substance.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Kumar said, “It could not have been possible without the coming together of several stakeholders to achieve a common goal. Our competent team worked tirelessly round the clock to ensure that the committed timelines and product quality are met.”