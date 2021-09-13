Indian expats in Lyon come together for Biennale des associations de Villeurbanne festival

From walking the ramp in sarees to dance performances, Indians living in Lyon have put on quite a show at Sunday’s Biennale des associations de Villeurbanne festival. L’Association de L’Inde Lyonnaise, an association formed by Indian expats, was among the 295 associations that participated in the festival this year.

The association’s general secretary, Haru Mehra, said: “We decided to participate in this event with a theme on Saree and Dance, to spread the taste of India in the Lyon region after discussing with a committed group of volunteers.”

The Biennial of Associations was held between 11 am to 6 pm inside the compound of the Mayor of Villeurbanne.

Read | India urges Australia to address challenges faced by students due to travel curbs

President of the association, Rama Kumble, who works for an Indian IT firm in France, said: “We quickly decided to give the responsibility of conducting the show to Indian women in Lyon, who came up with a plan to conduct a show on `Sarees of India’. The Indian group dance represented different dances of India and on the final day the Indian women exceeded all expectations by dishing out the best show ever experienced by the local French and Indian community for a very long time”.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

A stall was also set up by the Indian association for locals to try out sarees and click selfies.

“This is the first time we are participating in the Biennale des association event but let me guarantee you this is not the last one as this is the best platform to let France know about the rich diversity in fashion, culture and music of India”, Mehra said.