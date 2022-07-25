Indian economy is better placed to handle inflation, says Rajesh Bhatia of ITI Long Short Equity Fund

July 25, 2022 9:25:17 am
Fund managers across the world are facing the dual headwinds of inflation and an increased risk of volatility. However, Rajesh Bhatia, the Managing Director & CIO, ITI Long Short Equity Fund, feels Indian markets would be able to withstand these dual pressures.
The company manages nearly $100 plus million in funds and Bhatia spoke about their strategy in the volatile markets.
Q. What is the size of the funds managed by AIF? Have you seen any change in the manner people invest or manage funds after the pandemic?
Bhatia: ITI Long Short Equity Fund, CAT 3, AIF, manages nearly $100+ million (Rs 800 crore approximately).
Subscriber Only Stories
Today, investors in India are confronted with a dual challenge. The first challenge is negative real returns in fixed income. The second challenge is around investing in equity markets, which are increasingly macro-driven and hence very volatile. To help navigate these challenges of negative real returns from fixed income and potential risks and volatility in equity markets, informed investors are moving their assets to more risk-adjusted investment strategies.
Savvy investors have become more aware of the risk post pandemic. They are now more inclined to back investment strategies that can protect the downside to their portfolio and yet make an attractive return. The allocation of risk-adjusted strategy like a long short equity fund has, therefore, seen an increase in the portfolios.
Q. How will the volatile rupee affect the performance of your company? Do you see any long-term effects in this?
Bhatia: Rupee volatility has an impact on various segments of the economy, giving opportunities to buy or sell stocks in specific sectors. We aim to be nimble in identifying shifts in trend and adjust our positions accordingly. There is no long-term impact on the performance of the fund.
Q. Indian markets have now turned volatile. How do you see the markets behaving in the rest of the fiscal?
Bhatia: We expect the Indian and global markets to remain volatile in coming quarters. Global central banks are trying to rein in spiralling inflation in their respective economies via rate increases and balance sheet reduction, which would affect sentiment on equity as an asset class globally. It remains to be seen how these central banks manage to balance growth risks versus continued high inflation.
Indian economy is relatively better placed with inflationary pressure expected to subside in coming quarters, though high oil prices and continued rupee depreciation pose risks.
Q. Will the inflation affect your strategy in exposure? Which sectors will you be concentrating more on?
Bhatia: Sustained high inflation impacts the quality of earnings as volume growth begins to taper off even as earnings growth may remain stable for some time. We are focusing on sectors/stocks which have exhibited reasonable pricing power over the past year and are still available at reasonable valuations. Another by-product of high inflation is currency depreciation which can potentially benefit export-oriented sectors.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Free, but Burkapal tribals too broken to even hold grudgePremium
All seven seen in video arrested, says Police
Latest News
Jordan Peele’s Nope opens to No. 1 with $44 million
Delhi News Live Updates: Political pressure minimal, MCD raises taxes; Past offenders feature in new Delhi Police booklets
Shivangi Joshi eliminated from Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, fans bid her emotional goodbye
ED takes Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee to AIIMS Bhubaneswar after Calcutta HC order
Daily Briefing: Neeraj Chopra wins India’s first-ever silver medal at Worlds final; delays payments hit MSME sector
While You Were Asleep: Nigeria’s Amusan wins 100m hurdles gold, Williamson back in NZ white ball tour of WI, Pucovski to train at MRF Academy in Chennai
Bengaluru, Karnataka Live Updates: Railways to run additional trains between Bengaluru and Mangaluru
Authorities: 7 hurt in shooting at Los Angeles park
Jessie Adams: ‘Obstacles aren’t roadblocks but merely hurdles for you to overcome’
Explained: What is heteropessimism, and are you suffering from it?
IND vs WI 2nd ODI: Axar Patel brings West Indies down to earth
Droupadi Murmu Swearing-in Live: Murmu pays tribute at Rajghat, to take oath as President of India shortly