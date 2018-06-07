Indian civilisation has survived because it has been knowledge-based: Nalanda V-C

Also present at the event, Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said India’s rich knowledge system and many traditional practices still have relevance. (SPPU) Also present at the event, Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said India’s rich knowledge system and many traditional practices still have relevance. (SPPU)

Unlike other civilisations, Indian civilisation has survived as it is knowledge-based, said Vijay Bhatkar, chancellor, Nalanda University. Bhatkar made the statement on the occasion of the launch of of Ancient Indian Knowledge System : Archaeological Perspective, a book written by Vasant Shinde, vice-chancellor, Deccan College.

“Many of the computers, and other inventions in the field of mathematics, like ‘0’, would not have happened without Indians. Civilisations rose and fell, but not Indian civilisation, it continues to thrive because of its rich knowledge base. There should be a course that introduces our traditional knowledge system,” he said.

Also present at the event, Nitin Karmalkar, vice-chancellor, Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), said India’s rich knowledge system and many traditional practices still have relevance.

“This book will be a great start to creating awareness about India’s traditional knowledge system. Harappans were visionaries and possessed the most advanced technologies, which are still practiced.”

On the occasion, Shinde urged that, similar to Harappan civilisation, India needed to resume its community participation practices to help the civilisation thrive.

“The idea was to take forward the vast knowledge of India’s cultural wealth available through archaeological remains and needed to take it to common masses.India is among the few countries in the world where we connect ourselves to the past and there are still many communities is based on traditional knowledge system,” said Shinde, who has worked extensively in understanding the Harappans.

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App