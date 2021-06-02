Indian Bison strays into residential area near Mulshi; rescued

A Gaur, also known as Indian Bison, was sighted near a residential area in Mulshi Taluka on Tuesday morning. Teams from the local disaster management authority and the Department of Forest succeeded in driving back the animal into the forest area after a two-hour-long effort. Officials said that the Gaur was first sighted on Pune-Mangaon road near Darawali village, located around 25 kilometres from Pune city limits.

Officials said around 7.30 am, some local villagers saw the Gaur crossing the road and venturing very close to the residential locality. They subsequently informed the local authorities. After a sustained effort of two hours, the animal was driven back into the adjacent forest area. Officials said that there is a large forest area a few kilometres away which the Gaurs habitats. However, sightings of the animal near residential areas are not uncommon.

On December 9 and 22 last year, Gaurs were sighted in the Kothrud and Sutarwadi areas of Pune respectively, after having ventured into urban limits from adjacent forest areas. The four-year-old male Gaur which had ventured into a residential locality in Pune’s Kothrud area on December 9, had died due to suspected exhaustion after its capture by the Forest department. It had to face an unruly crowd in a locality in Kothrud.

Another Gaur was spotted in Sutarwadi area in Pune along the bypass road of Mumbai-Bangalore Highway on the morning of December 22. In the evening, following the daylong effort, the forest department teams succeeded in driving the animal back into the adjacent forest area with what they termed as ‘least possible intervention.’

Following the two incidents, forest department officials had undertaken a study to understand the habitat, paths of Gaurs in the forests adjoining city limits and had also held a meeting with the city police officials for a coordinated response in such man animal conflict situations.