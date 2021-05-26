Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists to hold virtual conference from May 28

The delivery of mental health care has become the front and the centre of health discussions worldwide, Dr Kalpana Srivastava, President, IACP, said.

The Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists (IACP), an umbrella body of clinical psychologists in India will hold its 47th national annual conference virtually between May 28 -30.

Dr K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Government of India will inaugurate the conference. Lt Gen Nardeep Naithani, Director and Commandant, Armed Forces Medical College will be present on the occasion

The covid pandemic has exposed people to unpredictability and uncertainty about the future. The associated lockdowns, physical distancing, economic breakdown and most recently the breakdown of the healthcare infrastructure in India have increased the risk of mental health problems highlighted by health inequalities. The delivery of mental health care has become the front and the centre of health discussions worldwide, Dr Kalpana Srivastava, President, IACP, said.

Dr Srivastava who is a senior Scientist from DRDO posted at Department of Psychiatry, Armed Forces Medical College, Pune has taken up the challenge to organize an online conference at a time when the demand for tele-counselling & therapy has been at its peak especially due to the covid-19 global pandemic.

To ensure that a wide range of psychologists benefits from the conference, the association will charge no fee to psychologists who are older than 60 years of age. A token fee of INR 100 will be charged to others keeping in mind the stress the psychologists themselves are facing. The deliberations during the conference are expected to provide an interactive and educative platform to the participants and journalists are welcome to attend the same.