Indian Army’s Rudra Brigade showcases high-intensity multi-domain combat prowess at Pokhran

In a display of modern combat capability, the Indian Army’s cutting edge formation Rudra Brigade, operating alongside newly inducted Apache helicopters and other assets, successfully executed high-intensity all-arms exercise Rudra Shakti at Pokhran. The live-firing exercise which showcased seamless integration of mechanized forces, artillery, air defence units and Army Aviation assets, was reviewed by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.
The Southern Command has said that the exercise validated the Indian Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments. Exercise Rudra Shakti was conducted as a follow-up to Exercise Akhand Prahar, which had earlier validated the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector.
The live firing exercise focused on further enhancing combat integration and operational effectiveness through synchronised employment of mechanised forces, artillery, air defence units, Army Aviation assets including Advanced Light Helicopter – Weapons Systems Integrated (ALH-WSI) and Apache helicopters, along with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS capabilities, demonstrating seamless synergy across land, air and digital domains.
“During the review, the Army Commander interacted with troops on the ground and commended all ranks for their exemplary training standards, professionalism and operational preparedness, while lauding their ability to execute complex missions with speed, precision and cohesion. Exercise Rudra Shakti stands as testimony to the Indian Army’s ongoing transformation, where organisational innovation, tactical evolution and technological integration are advancing together. It reaffirms the Army’s unwavering commitment to remain mission-ready, technologically empowered and future-ready to meet emerging security challenges.
The newly inducted Rudra Brigade is a cutting-edge mechanised formation of the Indian Army, designed for rapid, high-intensity operations. It integrates advanced artillery, air defence, and Army Aviation assets, enhancing the Army’s multi-domain combat capabilities. In 2025, the first batch of the Apache attack helicopters was inducted in the Southern Command in the Indian Army. Exercise Akhand Prahar which was conducted in October November last year, was aimed to validate the Indian Army’s capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations. Akhand Prahad was part of the overarching framework of tri-services exercise Trishul which was a major tri-services military exercise held along the Western border with Pakistan.
