Indian Army’s Rudra Brigade showcases high-intensity multi-domain combat prowess at Pokhran

The live-firing exercise which showcased seamless integration of mechanized forces, artillery, air defence units and Army Aviation assets, was reviewed by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.

Written by: Sushant Kulkarni
2 min readPuneFeb 10, 2026 11:02 PM IST
armyThe Southern Command has said that the exercise validated the Indian Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments.
Make us preferred source on Google

In a display of modern combat capability, the Indian Army’s cutting edge formation Rudra Brigade, operating alongside newly inducted Apache helicopters and other assets, successfully executed high-intensity all-arms exercise Rudra Shakti at Pokhran. The live-firing exercise which showcased seamless integration of mechanized forces, artillery, air defence units and Army Aviation assets, was reviewed by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.

The Southern Command has said that the exercise validated the Indian Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments. Exercise Rudra Shakti was conducted as a follow-up to Exercise Akhand Prahar, which had earlier validated the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector.

The live firing exercise focused on further enhancing combat integration and operational effectiveness through synchronised employment of mechanised forces, artillery, air defence units, Army Aviation assets including Advanced Light Helicopter – Weapons Systems Integrated (ALH-WSI) and Apache helicopters, along with Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS) and Counter-UAS capabilities, demonstrating seamless synergy across land, air and digital domains.

“During the review, the Army Commander interacted with troops on the ground and commended all ranks for their exemplary training standards, professionalism and operational preparedness, while lauding their ability to execute complex missions with speed, precision and cohesion. Exercise Rudra Shakti stands as testimony to the Indian Army’s ongoing transformation, where organisational innovation, tactical evolution and technological integration are advancing together. It reaffirms the Army’s unwavering commitment to remain mission-ready, technologically empowered and future-ready to meet emerging security challenges.

The newly inducted Rudra Brigade is a cutting-edge mechanised formation of the Indian Army, designed for rapid, high-intensity operations. It integrates advanced artillery, air defence, and Army Aviation assets, enhancing the Army’s multi-domain combat capabilities. In 2025, the first batch of the Apache attack helicopters was inducted in the Southern Command in the Indian Army. Exercise Akhand Prahar which was conducted in October November last year, was aimed to validate the Indian Army’s capability to conduct integrated, multi-domain operations. Akhand Prahad was part of the overarching framework of tri-services exercise Trishul which was a major tri-services military exercise held along the Western border with Pakistan.

Sushant Kulkarni
Sushant Kulkarni

Sushant Kulkarni is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express in Pune with 12+ years of experience covering issues related to Crime, Defence, Internal Security and Courts. He has been associated with the Indian Express since July 2010. Sushant has extensively reported on law and order issues of Pune and surrounding area, Cyber crime, narcotics trade and terrorism. His coverage in the Defence beat includes operational aspects of the three services, the defence research and development and issues related to key defence establishments. He has covered several sensitive cases in the courts at Pune. Sushant is an avid photographer, plays harmonica and loves cooking. ... Read More

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Who is lying?’: Rahul Gandhi points to Naravane’s post on ‘missing’ memoir; he reacts
Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh receives threat on WhatsApp, security tightened around actor's residence
AI proof jobs dry cleaners income
‘AI-proof jobs’: woman says local dry cleaners earn over Rs 2 lakh a month, triggers debate
Babar Azam T20 World Cup strike rate
T20 World Cup: Why Babar Azam and his Baba Adam-era strike rates are a headache for Pakistan
Trade framework gives India room to navigate but tilts ground in US favour
Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: India-US deal is one-sided. It creates vulnerabilities
Live Blog
Advertisement