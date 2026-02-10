Indian Army’s Rudra Brigade showcases high-intensity multi-domain combat prowess at Pokhran

The Southern Command has said that the exercise validated the Indian Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments.

In a display of modern combat capability, the Indian Army’s cutting edge formation Rudra Brigade, operating alongside newly inducted Apache helicopters and other assets, successfully executed high-intensity all-arms exercise Rudra Shakti at Pokhran. The live-firing exercise which showcased seamless integration of mechanized forces, artillery, air defence units and Army Aviation assets, was reviewed by Southern Army Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth.

The Southern Command has said that the exercise validated the Indian Army’s capability to undertake high-intensity, integrated operations in the evolving battlefield environments. Exercise Rudra Shakti was conducted as a follow-up to Exercise Akhand Prahar, which had earlier validated the Rudra Brigade and new operational concepts in the desert sector.