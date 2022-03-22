Indian Army’s Agnibaaz Division conducts joint anti-terror exercise with Maharashtra Police

The Agnibaaz Division, a formation of Pune headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army, organised a joint exercise along with Maharashtra Police in Pune, with an aim to harmonise conduct of anti-terror operations.

The joint exercise was held at Lullanagar in Pune on Tuesday and saw participation of Counter Terrorism Task Force (CTTF) of the Indian Army, Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) of Maharashtra Police alongwith Quick Reaction Teams (QRTs), dog squads and bomb disposal teams of both agencies.

Based on simulated intelligence inputs, the elite forces of both agencies were activated. Based on simulated intelligence inputs, the elite forces of both agencies were activated.

A simulated exercise scenario in the backdrop of presence of terrorists in a populated area was depicted at an under construction building in Lullanagar. Based on simulated intelligence inputs, the elite forces of both agencies were activated.

Traffic control on the nearby roads was jointly carried out by the Maharashtra Traffic Police and Corps of Military Police of the Army, followed by establishment of an outer cordon by QRTs of Indian Army units.

The joint action was thereafter carried out by Army’s CTTF and QRT of Maharashtra Police to neutralise the terrorists. It involved establishment of an inner cordon, intervention drill in the area followed by search of building for any unidentified items, bombs, IEDs by dog squads and their neutralisation and diffusion by bomb disposal units. Evacuation of people in the complex including casualties was also practiced.

On the sidelines of the exercise, an equipment display was also organised, showcasing important equipment required for the conduct of such an exercise.

“The exercise provided an opportunity for both Indian Army and Maharashtra Police to co-opt and streamline their drills and procedures, thereby enhancing intervenability and coordination between both the organisations.” a press statement from the Army said.