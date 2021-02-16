Pune: Indian Army Corps of Signals marks 110th Raising Day

They also used this occasion to interact with Signals personnel at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Khadki.

All the units of CORPS OF Signals at the Army’s Southern Command marked the 110th Raising Day on Monday by observing all Covid-19 protocols.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, Lieutenant General J S Nain, conveyed best wishes to Major General Vivek Dogra, Chief Signals Officer at the headquarters of Southern Command, and all serving and retired personnel as well as civilian staff and families of the Corps of Signals,” read a press statement.

A lecture on ‘Disruptive technologies: A new dimension of warfare’ was organised followed by a discussion.

In addition, Signals personnel contributed and inaugurated an internet facility for patients’ wards at Command Hospital, Southern Command. They also used this occasion to interact with Signals personnel at the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre at Khadki.