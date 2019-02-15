Indian Anthropological Congress to be held at SPPU in Pune

After losing an opportunity to host the Indian History Congress (IHC) in December last year, the Savitribai Phule Pune University is all set to host the three-day Indian Anthropological Congress from February 21 to 23.

Advertising

The meet has been themed ‘Anthropology for developing India: Pathways to policy planning and implementation’, and will be jointly organised with the Maharashtra Association of Anthropological Sciences. It will be inaugurated by Vijay Bhatkar, Chancellor, Nalanda University.

The event, which is being hosted by SPPU for the second time, will deliberate on policy and implementation of biological, sociocultural, archaeological and linguistic anthropology in the present.

In all, 300 participants, including international scholars from Russia, Poland, Finland, Thailand and Afghanistan, will be part of the event, where more than 200 research papers are lined up for presentation.