Indian and French air forces conclude bilateral exercise Garuda in Jodhpur

The seventh edition of Exercise Garuda, the bilateral air exercise between Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded at Air Force Station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Saturday.

The FASF participated in the exercise, which began on October 26, with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft, while the IAF contingent comprised Su-30 MKI, Rafale, light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. This fighter element was complemented by the IAF’s flight refuelling aircraft, airborne early warning and control systems, as well as Mi-17 helicopters, and the newly inducted light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand.

Exercise Garuda VII was the first occasion for the LCA Tejas and the LCH Prachand to participate in any international exercise. On November 8, the exercise witnessed combined flying by the Chief of the Air Staff of the IAF, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and the Chief of the Air Staff of FASF, General Stéphane Mille. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter, General Mille flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter.

“Exercise Garuda-VII provided the two Air Forces with the opportunity for professional interaction and sharing of operational knowledge and experience. With meticulous planning and execution of various phases of the exercise, personnel of the IAF and the FASF were exposed to realistic air combat simulations and the associated Combat Support Operations. This enabled the participating contingents to engage in wide-ranging interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices. The exercise also provided a platform for cultural exchange between the Air Force personnel of both countries.” said a press statement from the Indian Air Force.

The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.