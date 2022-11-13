scorecardresearch
Sunday, Nov 13, 2022

Indian and French air forces conclude bilateral exercise Garuda in Jodhpur

The FASF participated in the exercise, which began on October 26, with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft, while the IAF contingent comprised Su-30 MKI, Rafale, light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft

The FASF participated in the exercise, which began on October 26, with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft, while the IAF contingent comprised Su-30 MKI, Rafale, light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. (Indian Air Force/ Twitter)

The seventh edition of Exercise Garuda, the bilateral air exercise between Indian Air Force (IAF) and French Air and Space Force (FASF), concluded at Air Force Station in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur Saturday.

The FASF participated in the exercise, which began on October 26, with Rafale fighter aircraft and A-330 multi-role tanker transport (MRTT) aircraft, while the IAF contingent comprised Su-30 MKI, Rafale, light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft. This fighter element was complemented by the IAF’s flight refuelling aircraft, airborne early warning and control systems, as well as Mi-17 helicopters, and the newly inducted light combat helicopter (LCH) Prachand.

Image source: Indian Air Force/ Twitter

Exercise Garuda VII was the first occasion for the LCA Tejas and the LCH Prachand to participate in any international exercise. On November 8, the exercise witnessed combined flying by the Chief of the Air Staff of the IAF, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, and the Chief of the Air Staff of FASF, General Stéphane Mille. Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari flew a sortie in an IAF Rafale fighter, General Mille flew in an IAF Su-30MKI fighter.

“Exercise Garuda-VII provided the two Air Forces with the opportunity for professional interaction and sharing of operational knowledge and experience. With meticulous planning and execution of various phases of the exercise, personnel of the IAF and the FASF were exposed to realistic air combat simulations and the associated Combat Support Operations. This enabled the participating contingents to engage in wide-ranging interactions, providing valuable insight into each other’s best practices. The exercise also provided a platform for cultural exchange between the Air Force personnel of both countries.” said a press statement from the Indian Air Force.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia tradePremium
At top-level meeting in Sept, Govt took call to double Russia trade
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurersPremium
Rs 28,500 cr underwriting loss leads to premium hikes by general insurers
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...Premium
After losing both parents to Covid, how these children survived against a...
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime MinisterPremium
Tavleen Singh writes: Enough electioneering, Prime Minister
More from Pune
Image source: Indian Air Force/ Twitter

The first, third and fifth editions were conducted in India in 2003, 2006 and 2014 at Air Force stations Gwalior, Kalaikunda and Jodhpur, respectively. The second, fourth and sixth editions were conducted in France in 2005, 2010 and 2019.

First published on: 13-11-2022 at 10:56:20 am
Next Story

Under treatment for Myositis, Samantha thanks trainer for never letting her give up: ‘You have seen me through weakness, tears’

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 13: Latest News
Advertisement