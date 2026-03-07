Central Railway runs special trains from Pune, Mumbai for T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad

For halt timings and schedule details, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app. (Express file photo)

Central Railway has announced four special train services connecting Pune and Mumbai to Ahmedabad, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand scheduled for 7 pm on Sunday, March 8.

From Pune

Train number 01417 Superfast Special will depart Pune at 5.30 pm on Saturday, March 7, and arrive in Ahmedabad at 5.30 am the next morning, leaving fans a comfortable window of over 13 hours before the evening match.

The return service, Train number 01418, will leave Ahmedabad at 2 am on Monday, March 9, and reach Pune by 12.10 pm the same day.

The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara. The rake includes one AC 2-tier coach, five AC 3-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two second seating coaches with a guard’s brake van.