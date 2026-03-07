Central Railway runs special trains from Pune, Mumbai for T20 World Cup final in Ahmedabad

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Central Railway has announced four special train services connecting Pune and Mumbai to Ahmedabad, ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup final between India and New Zealand scheduled for 7 pm on Sunday, March 8.
From Pune
Train number 01417 Superfast Special will depart Pune at 5.30 pm on Saturday, March 7, and arrive in Ahmedabad at 5.30 am the next morning, leaving fans a comfortable window of over 13 hours before the evening match.
The return service, Train number 01418, will leave Ahmedabad at 2 am on Monday, March 9, and reach Pune by 12.10 pm the same day.
The train will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara. The rake includes one AC 2-tier coach, five AC 3-tier coaches, ten sleeper class coaches, four general second class coaches, and two second seating coaches with a guard’s brake van.
From Mumbai
Train number 01153 AC Superfast Special will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) at 10.05 pm on March 7 and reach Ahmedabad at 6.40 am on March 8, also well ahead of the 7 pm start.
The return service, Train number 01154, will depart Ahmedabad at 4 am on March 9 and arrive at CSMT by 12.55 pm.
Halts on this route include Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, and Vadodara. The train consists of 18 AC 3-tier economy coaches and two generator cars.
Bookings
Reservations for both Train numbers 01153 (Mumbai) and 01417 (Pune) opened on Saturday, March 7, at all computerised reservation centres and on the IRCTC website: http://www.irctc.co.in.
Unreserved tickets can be booked through the UTS system. Passengers can also use the RailOne app for bookings. For halt timings and schedule details, passengers can visit http://www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download the NTES app.