India vs England: Pimpri Chinchwad police bust cricket betting racket, arrest 33

Police recovered 74 mobile phones, three laptops, a four-wheeler and other items along with Indian currency as well as foreign currency comprising Dollars, Pounds and Dirhams.

Busting a high-profile cricket betting racket, the Pimpri Chinchwad police have arrested as many as 33 persons from three different locations for allegedly betting on the international cricket match between India and England at the Gahujne stadium on Friday.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Krishna Prakash said after receiving information about the bookies, three teams were formed by senior police inspector Vivek Muglikar of Wakad police station. Police teams raided three locations including a high-rise building near the Gahunje stadium, a hillock near Dehuroad and a hotel in Pune city.

Police arrested 33 persons who included bookies from different states. While 11 are from Maharashtra, 13 came from Haryana, four from Madhya Pradesh, three from Rajasthan, one from Uttar Pradesh and one from Goa. One of the accused is also known to have his roots in Portugal.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

Police recovered 74 mobile phones, three laptops, a four-wheeler and other items along with Indian currency as well as foreign currency comprising Dollars, Pounds and Dirhams. Police have also seized four binoculars from the accused.

Police said some accused saw ball-to-ball cricket match at Gahujne stadium using binoculars while taking bets. There is a six-second difference between the actual match and its live telecast on television and online mediums. “The accused were taking advantage of the six seconds time lag while betting,” said Krishna Prakash. Police said the accused came to Pune via trains, flight and by road for cricket betting.