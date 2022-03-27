India, UAE armies hold talks in Pune to enhance cooperation

The inaugural army to army staff talks (AAST) between the Indian Army and United Arab Emirates (UAE) Army were conducted at the College of Military Engineering in Pune on Friday and Saturday with a focus on military exercises and enhancing cooperation between the two armies.

A delegation of the UAE Army is on a six-day visit to India between March 21 and 26 March. It visited the Indian Army training establishments in Maharashtra and attended the talks on the last two days of the visit.

The talks were focused on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral/multilateral exercises & enhancing defence cooperation.

A tweet from the Indian Army in this regard said that, “The talks were focused on issues related to training, conduct of bilateral/ multilateral exercises and enhancing Defence Cooperation.”

The UAE Army delegation visited Nashik-based School of Artillery, Ahmednagar-based Armoured Corps Centre & School and the Mechanised Infantry Centre and School, Pune-based National Defence Academy, Command Hospital of Southern Command, Army Institute of Physical Training, Military Intelligence School and Depot and Bombay Engineers Group and Centre. The delegation also visited Larsen and Toubro Limited and Tata Motors Limited at Pune.

The agenda for staff talks of inaugural AAST included issues related to military training, increase in course subscription in Indian Army establishments, the conduct of bilateral exercises and enhancing defence technical cooperation.

In the second week of February, the ninth edition of the army to army staff talks between delegations from the Indian and Sri Lankan armed forces concluded in Pune with a discussion on training, the conduct of bilateral and multilateral exercises, enhancing relations in fields of arts, sports and cultural exchanges.