‘India to participate in six big ocean missions of the decade’

India is a participating member-country in the six upcoming major ocean missions planned during this decade, said AM Atmanand, director of the National Institute of Ocean Technology (NIOT), Chennai.

He was speaking on ‘Oceans, the Give and Take’, a webinar series focusing on atmospheric and ocean sciences, launched by the Ministry of Earth Sciences on Friday.

“India is participating in the six missions planned in this decade. Some of them will aim at generating more knowledge and data that will support timely action for healthy, resilient ocean and practices towards sustainable development. Besides, efforts will be made towards suggesting better and sustainable use of ocean resources that will contribute towards economy and support livelihoods,” said Atmanand.

During the decade, all attempts will be made to provide free and open access to ocean data and information to all. During the maiden webinar session, the NIOT director emphasised on greater awareness and efforts needed to prevent ocean pollution, 80 per cent of which was contributed by humans.

“Due to plastic pollution in the oceans, there is an estimated damage worth $8 billion. The pollution and warming seas has also crippled 50 per cent of the world’s seaweeds and 35 per cent of the sea grass, both of which play crucial role in protecting the coasts,” said Atmanand.

The webinar, targeted to reach out to students during the ongoing lockdown period, will cover numerous topics ranging pollution, atmosphere, monsoon, cloud physics, weather forecasting, climate modelling, cyclones, storms and lightening, among others.

Pune-based Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) is co-ordination the webinar.

