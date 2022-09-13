India to host 5th World Teak Conference in 2025

India will host its maiden World Teak conference in 2025 with Kerala Forest Research Institute (KFRI) and the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change leading the country’s efforts in organising the international event.

The announcement was made during the recently concluded 4th Teak Conference at Accra, Ghana, last week. Originally, the once-in-three-years conference was scheduled to be held in 2020 but had to be postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This year, a 11-member Indian contingent, including four forest officials from Maharashtra, attended the three-day conference. In all, about 350 participants representing 34 countries and comprising teak planters, traders, researchers, international organisations and forest administrators, attended the conference in Ghana.

India is the world’s largest importer of teak in the form of roundwood (logs). The country consumes half of the total harvested teak globally, a 2015-report by Teaknet, an international forum of institutions and individuals working on teak, said. Between 2009 and 2019, India’s teak roundwood imports jumped from 0.5 million cubic metre to over one million cubic metre. India’s major teak imports are made from Myanmar, countries along Western Africa, Thailand and central America.

Another Teaknet report titled ‘India’s Timber Supply and Demand 2010 – 2030’ underlined that despite India’s increasing forest cover in recent decades, it was unable to meet the growing demand for timber, mainly driven by the furniture-based industry. As much as 1.7 million hectares is presently under teak plantation in the country, the report said.

“In India, teak is in high demand for making furniture and fixtures,” said Sandeep S, global Teaknet co-ordinator and KFRI scientist.

The furniture industry is estimated to grow with a Compound Gross Annual Rate (CAGR) of 13 per cent during 2020-2024, the report said.

Along with India, Myanmar, Thailand and Laos are known for their naturally growing teak forests whereas countries in Africa and central America cultivate teak and have large-scale plantations.

“Natural teak fetches good monetary value and in India, main teak growing areas span Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh,” Sandeep added.