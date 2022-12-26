India-Sri Lanka T20 match at Pune’s Gahunje Stadium on January 5: All you need to know

After 22 months, the Indian cricket team will be back in Pune. This time, the Men in Blue will take on Sri Lanka in a T20 match at Gahunje stadium of the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) on January 5.

The MCA will officially open ticket sales on Tuesday (December 27).

For city fans, the opportunity to witness the Twenty-20 game comes after Punekars were treated to an ODI between India-England back on March 28, 2021.

India’s home international season is scheduled to begin on January 3 with a T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

The Men in Blue will play their first T20I game in Mumbai on January 3 before moving to Pune.

The encounter would be the fourth T20I to be hosted at the stadium and the 13th international game for India at the venue. So far, MCA Stadium has hosted two Tests, seven ODIs and three T20Is apart from 51 Indian Premier League (IPL) matches.

In fact, in the three T20Is held in Pune, hosts India have been successful twice (beating England by 5 wickets in 2012 and defeating Sri Lanka by 78 runs in 2020) and lost once (to Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in 2016).

The MCA said fans can procure tickets through two options – online via http://www.bookmyshow.com and physical tickets from two outlets in the city (PYC Hindu Gymkhana, and the box office at the MCA International Stadium, Gahunje). Counters at both venues will be open from 10 am to 6 pm.

Meanwhile, the tickets rates are as follows – West Stand and East Stand (Rs 800/-); South Upper (Rs 1,100/-); South Lower (Rs 2,000/-); South West & South East Stand (Rs 1,750/-); North West and North East Stand (Rs 1,750/-); North Stand (Rs 2,000/-); South Pavilion Stand A & B (Rs 3,500/-).

Individual tickets for Corporate Boxes with a seating capacity of 12 persons can be availed at a cost of Rs 6,00,000, the MCA stated.