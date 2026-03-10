Southern Command troops conduct first India–Seychelles tri-services edition of ‘Lamitiye’

Click here to join Express Pune WhatsApp channel and get a curated list of our stories
Troops from the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army are participating in the first tri-services edition of the Joint Military Exercise ‘Lamitiye’ between India and Seychelles, which focuses on sub-conventional operations. Both sides will execute a series of tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment.
Indian Armed Forces contingent arrived at Seychelles on Monday to participate in the eleventh edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘Lamitiye’ with Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). The joint exercise is being conducted at Seychelles Defence Academy from between March 9 and 20. ‘Lamitiye’ meaning ‘friendship’ in Seychelles Creole (Seselwa) language is a biennial training event and has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001.
“The opening ceremony of the 11th edition of India-Seychelles Exercise Lamitiye was held yesterday at the Seychelles Defence Academy. Marking its first tri-services edition, the exercise focuses on enhancing joint operational capabilities in semi-urban environments to counter hostile threats. The exercise underscores the deepening defence cooperation and enduring partnership between India and Seychelles in the Indian Ocean Region.” said the Indian Army in a post on X.
The Opening Ceremony of the 11th edition of India-Seychelles Exercise #LAMITIYE was held yesterday at the Seychelles Defence Academy. The exercise is being conducted from 09 to 20 March 2026.
Marking its first Tri-Services edition, the exercise focuses on enhancing joint… pic.twitter.com/ImJXFxRDaw
— ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) March 10, 2026
An X post Southern Command read, “Troops of Southern Command are participating in the 11th edition of Exercise Lamitiye, the first tri-services India–Seychelles joint exercise. The exercise will strengthen joint operational skills in semi-urban environments, enhance interoperability and reaffirm India’s enduring commitment to capacity building and collective security in the Indian Ocean Region.”
The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Assam Regiment and participation from Indian Navy and Indian Air Force including INS Trikand and a C-130 aircraft. “The exercise will strive to enhance synergy in the domains of sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments and cooperation and interoperability between both the sides during Peacekeeping Operations. The exercise will also build and promote bilateral military relations in addition to exchanging skills, experiences and good practices between both the armies.” The Ministry of Defence said.
Sub-conventional operations in semi-urban environments refer to military actions against irregular or non-traditional threats — such as insurgents or terrorists — in areas that are partly urban and partly rural. The 12 days long joint exercise will include field training exercises, combat discussions, case studies, lectures and demonstrations, culminating with two days of validation exercise, officials said.