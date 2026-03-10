Southern Command troops conduct first India–Seychelles tri-services edition of ‘Lamitiye’

The Indian contingent comprises personnel from the Assam Regiment and participation from Indian Navy and Indian Air Force including INS Trikand and a C-130 aircraft.(Credits: X/ @adgpi)

Troops from the Pune-headquartered Southern Command of the Indian Army are participating in the first tri-services edition of the Joint Military Exercise ‘Lamitiye’ between India and Seychelles, which focuses on sub-conventional operations. Both sides will execute a series of tactical drills for neutralisation of likely threats that may be encountered in a semi-urban environment.

Indian Armed Forces contingent arrived at Seychelles on Monday to participate in the eleventh edition of Joint Military Exercise ‘Lamitiye’ with Seychelles Defence Forces (SDF). The joint exercise is being conducted at Seychelles Defence Academy from between March 9 and 20. ‘Lamitiye’ meaning ‘friendship’ in Seychelles Creole (Seselwa) language is a biennial training event and has been conducted in Seychelles since 2001.