Friday, Nov 25, 2022

India set to get its own Supercross Racing League

Gautam Shantappa, vice-president of FMSCI, said they are elated to have SXI as promoters of the new league format of supercross. “The federation fully backs the SXI team and firmly believes that they will take the sport forward and elevate it to a new level,” he said.

Lokhande said the event will be held at several venues in the country to give people a taste of the adrenaline-high sport.

In an attempt to put India on the world map in the sport of supercross, the Federation of Motor Sports Clubs of India (FMSCI), the governing body of motor sports in India, has officially granted Supercross India Pvt Ltd (SXI) the exclusive commercial rights to hold the first-ever Indian Supercross Racing League.

Talking about the Indian Supercross Racing League, Eeshan Lokhande, director of Supercross India, said the idea was conceptualised during the pandemic and the objective was to open the door to international participation in supercross events in India. “It is an opportunity to give a platform to supercross riders, especially the talent that we have in our own country. Our vision is to create an event that in the years to come will have supercross riders in the top 100 and as part of the World Championships,” he said.

Lokhande said the event will be held at several venues in the country to give people a taste of the adrenaline-high sport. The Indian Supercross Racing League is expected to launch its first season by 2023. Lokhande said once the league gets on the road, they can expect grassroots talent searches and the introduction of E-bikes in the subsequent seasons.

