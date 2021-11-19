Sappers mark 241st Corps Day at Southern Command

The Corps of Engineers or Sappers, as they are commonly known, celebrated their 241st Corps Day on Thursday at the Southern Command headquarters in Pune. On this occasion, Southern Army Commander Lieutenant General J S Nain conveyed his compliments to the Sapper fraternity. “The Army Commander expressed confidence that the Corps of Engineers would rise to meet future challenges in all dimensions, thus upholding their motto sarvatra (omnipresent) in the truest sense,” read a press statement.

Indian Sappers have a long history dating back to the mid-18th century. The Corps officially recognises its birth year as 1780 when the earliest of the groups from the Corps, the Madras Sappers, was raised, followed by the Bengal Sappers and Bombay Sappers. These Groups were later merged to form the present day Corps of Engineers on November 18, 1932.

The Corps of Engineers provides combat engineering support and develops infrastructure for the armed forces along the borders, and also provides aid to the populace during natural disasters. These tasks are executed through four pillars of the Corps — Combat Engineers, the Military Engineering Services, the Border Roads Organisation and the Military Survey of India.



The press statement added, “The Sappers have executed remarkable operational tasks and created modern infrastructure in the Southern Star Theatre focusing on embracing latest technology and best practices…”

A wreath-laying ceremony at the National War Memorial at Southern Command was organised to commemorate Corps Day, which was attended by serving and veteran Sappers. Lieutenant General P P Malhotra, Commandant of College of Engineering Lieutenant General BT Pandit (retired) and Subedar Major Sheikh Amir Basha laid wreaths during the ceremony.