India records 10 per cent surplus rain in June this year: IMD

India received 10 per cent surplus rainfall during June this year, with most states and union territories having recorded either normal or above normal rainfall.

However, deficient rain was recorded over Ladakh (-80 per cent), Jammu and Kashmir (-58 per cent), Delhi (-52 per cent), Arunachal Pradesh (-23 per cent), Mizoram (-31 per cent), Tripura (-39 per cent), Kerala (-36 per cent), Lakshadweep (-52 per cent) and Andaman and Nicobar (-23 per cent).

Whereas, Bihar (111 per cent), Uttar Pradesh (60 per cent), Uttarakhand (48 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (36 per cent) remained among the wettest states this June, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Swift advance between June 3 and 19 saw the Southwest monsoon make an early onset over many states. IMD officials said strong westerly winds and the formation of a low-pressure system in the Bay of Bengal together brought widespread rainfall over south peninsula, east and central India regions in June.

The region-wise rainfall over the country in June was: In east and northeast India (+3 per cent ), central India (+17 per cent), northwest India ( +14 per cent) and south peninsula (+4 per cent).

Meanwhile, the IMD on Wednesday said the monsoon will continue in its ongoing break-phase, and no advancement is likely till July 7. No significant rain is forecast over south, central, north and western India regions for a week.

As a result, day temperatures over Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, Rajasthan and west Uttar Pradesh — where the monsoon onset is pending — will remain significantly high under the influence of heat wave conditions likely to prevail till Friday.

With the monsoon maintaining a lull this week, rainfall will remain concentrated over the northeast, Bihar and West Bengal.

Heavy to very heavy rain (64.4mm to 204.4mm in 24 hours) is likely till Saturday over Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. For the next one week, heavy rainfall (64.4mm to 115.5mm in 24 hours) is expected over West Bengal, Assam and Bihar, where warning of lightning strikes has also been issued for Thursday.

The monsoon will become active after July 7, with strengthened cross-equatorial flow and convention developing, and favourable conditions created by the Madden Julian Oscillation.