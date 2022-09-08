scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 08, 2022

DRDO, Army conduct six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile system

QRSAM is a short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system, primarily designed and developed by the DRDO to provide a protective shield to the moving armoured columns of the Army from aerial attacks.

QRSAM is a short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system. (Source: PIB)

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Army have successfully completed six flight tests of Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM) system from Integrated Test Range (ITR), Chandipur, off the Odisha coast, as part of its evaluation trials, Union Ministry of Defence (MoD) said Thursday.

QRSAM is a short-range Surface to Air Missile (SAM) system, primarily designed and developed by the DRDO to provide a protective shield to the moving armoured columns of the Army from aerial attacks.

The six flight tests were carried out against high-speed aerial targets mimicking various types of threats to evaluate the capability of the weapon systems under different scenarios, including long-range medium-altitude, short-range, high-altitude-manoeuvring target, low radar signature with receding & crossing target and salvo launch with two missiles fired in quick succession, according to an MoD press statement. The system performance was also evaluated under day and night operation scenarios, the statement said.

“During these tests, all the mission objectives were met establishing pin-point accuracy of the weapon system with state-of-the-art guidance and control algorithms including warhead chain,” the statement said.

The performance of the system has been confirmed from the data captured by several range instruments like Telemetry, Radar and Electro Optical Tracking Systems (EOTS) deployed by ITR. Senior officials from the DRDO and the Indian Army participated in the launches, officials said.

These tests were conducted in the final deployment configuration consisting of all indigenously-developed sub-systems, including the missile with indigenous radio frequency (RF) seeker, mobile launcher, fully automated command and control system, surveillance and multi-function Radars. The uniqueness of the QRSAM weapon system is that it can operate on the move with search and track capability and fire on a short halt. This has been proven during the mobility trials conducted earlier.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...Premium
Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 wo...
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...Premium
Covid distress: One in 6 MSME loan accounts under Govt pandemic relief pa...
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracyPremium
In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...Premium
UPSC Key-September 7, 2022: Why you should read ‘Section 66A’ or ‘Rawls t...

The system has been jointly developed by the DRDO’s Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE), Pune; Research and Development Establishment (Engineers), Pune; Electronic and Radar Development Establishment, Bengaluru; Instruments Research and Development Establishment, Dehradun; and Missile Complex Laboratories from Hyderabad and Balasore.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 12:48:12 pm
Next Story

US Open Quarterfinals: Carlos Alcaraz downs Jannik Sinner in an all-time classic; Swiatek keeps her cool into the semis

Watch Live | We are at Apple Park covering the iPhone event. Catch the updates here
Click Here

Top News

Three things that left me impressed the most
Apple event

Three things that left me impressed the most

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy
Opinion

In Jammu & Kashmir, new voter list will deepen democracy

Premium
In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

In Goa, two Cong MLAs keep ‘defection pot’ simmering; TMC unveils new line-up

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Personal secretary of Andhra MP held for impersonation during Shah’s Mumbai visit

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

Scientists warn of a hidden crisis: link between long Covid, suicide

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed
Asia Cup 2022

In 3 days and 2 Super Four defeats, India’s flaws and failings have been exposed

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka
NEET-UG Results

'In medical field, you can establish yourself by helping others': Topper Tanishka

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Air clears to show the good, and the bad: 95 of 131 cities improve, 27 worsen

Premium
Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'
Singer turns 89 today

Asha Bhosle recalls: 'I would leave my 1-month-old so I could go sing'

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'
Koffee with Karan

Katrina Kaif: 'Vicky Kaushal's principles and values are so strong'

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED
BRANDED CONTENT

Make Recurring Payments On Your Credit Cards Through Bharat Bill Pay Service On CRED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light
SPONSORED

MIT World Peace University’s M.Sc Physics (Photonics) Program; The Launchpad For A Career In The Physics Of Light

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 08: Latest News
Advertisement