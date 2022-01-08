India Post releases special cover on Tanaji Malusare

“The fort is won but the lion is dead”, were the words used to describe Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s brave general Tanaji Malusare, when he laid down his life fighting the enemies during a battle near Pune in 1670.

As part of the ongoing celebrations marking the 75th year of India’s Independence, the India Post’s Pune division on Friday released a special cover on Tanaji Malusare in the presence of Shital Malasure, a descendent of the general.

Since August last year, the postal department’s office in the Pune region has been releasing similar special covers to commemorate contributions of important personalities in the history of Maharashtra under the tag ‘Unsung Heroes’.

So far, covers dedicated to Umaji Naik, Senapati Bapat and the Chaphelkar brothers have been released. The Satara-born Malusare was stationed at Poladpur tehsil in the present Raigad district as the subedar of the Konkan province.

Among the most important contributions was his exemplary display of courage and a tough fight put up against Udaybhan Rathore on February 4, 1670, which helped the Marathas recapture the Kondana fort.