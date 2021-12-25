Pune: India Post organises special camp for Aadhaar-mobile linking, enrollment

In an effort to provide Aadhaar card-related enrollment and updation services in a hassle-free manner to the general public, the India Post office in Pune region organised a special camp in Wagholi on Thursday.

The day-long camp, initiated by the Pune City East Postal Division of India Post’s Pune Region, was the fifth of its kind since October. A total of 1,491 beneficiaries availed the special service. Of these, 359 were fresh Aaadhar enrollments, 296 updated their existing Aaadhar card details and 836 people linked their mobile with Aadhaar cards.

While UIDAI offers all Aadhaar-related facilities online, alternatively post offices, too, provide similar services throughout the day. A few of them — with limited footfall — offer services during the afternoon hours only.

Such special camps, the postal department officials said, are able to cater to a larger number of people in a locality than what could be handled at individual post offices.

“Every Aadhaar enrollment or updation can take anywhere between 15 and 20 minutes. As such, about 50 enrollments or updations get completed per day at the centre operating at the post office,” said Goparaju Satish, Senior Superintendent of Post Office, Pune City East Division.

India Post has rolled out doorstep Aadhaar-mobile linking over the past two months. This service is for those Aadhaar card holders who are now registered mobile phone users.

“Any citizen wanting to link their mobile with the Aadhaar card can contact their area’s postman, who will visit their homes and complete the linking process,” added Satish.

Prior to the Wagholi camp, jointly organised with Anil Sathav Patil Foundation, similar camps covered Vimanagar and Wadgaonsheri localities. The foundation also helped 500 girls enroll in the Sukanya Samruddhi scheme on the day.

India Post officials have called upon city’s NGOs and housing societies who can mobilise citizens and earmark space for organising camps, to join hands with the Postal Department in future for similar initiatives.