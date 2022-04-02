scorecardresearch
India Post launches Maharashtra’s 1st batch of e-vehicles for doorstep parcel delivery

This is the first time that the postal department has launched e-vehicles for doorstep delivery in Maharashtra, especially for large consignments.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 2, 2022 1:18:43 am
Postmaster General G Madhumita Das flags off six e-scooters from Chinchwad East Post Office on Friday. (Express Photo)

THE PUNE office of India Post on Friday launched electric vehicles for swift parcel delivery in the city. This is the first time that the postal department has launched e-vehicles for doorstep delivery in Maharashtra, especially for large consignments.

The first batch of vehicles will operate for deliveries to be made from the nodal delivery centre in Chinchwad East Post Office of Pune region.

More from Pune

“We launched this initiative as our commitment for leveraging the consequential environmental benefits and also in consonance with the Electric Vehicle Policy envisaged by the Government of India. If the pilot proves to be successful, we will look at extending it to many other post offices in the city,” said G Madhumita Das, Postmaster General, Pune Region.

