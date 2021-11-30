Pune: India Post launches ‘intelligent’ parcel delivery pilot service

IT professionals in Wakad, Hinjawadi and Maan localities can now collect their missed home delivery parcels sent via India Post at any time of the day using a One Time Password (OTP).

The Infotech Post Office located in Phase-I of Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park has installed ANVIT, Pune division’s first intelligent parcel delivery system.

Launched on Monday by G Madhumita Das, Post Master General, Pune Region, the machine has 14 boxes capable of storing parcels of varying sizes and weights at a time for seven days.

For the delivery of any parcel, the delivery personnel makes two attempts. Upon failing to deliver the second time, the customer is intimated about the parcel, which is then kept at the nearest post office for up to six days. If the customer does not personally collect the same within this period, India Post is thereafter authorised to return the undelivered parcel to the sender address as they occupy a lot of space.

The Infotech Park post office (411057) covers between 80,000 ad one lakh residents. In recent years, Hinjewadi, Maan and Wakad have seen rapid growth of highrises and residential societies. The locality also comprises villages and hundreds of multinational companies and IT giants like Infosys, TCS, Wipro and Tech Mahindra.

“Since most residents living in Hinjawadi and Wakad are working professionals, our postman often finds their homes locked and unavailable at the time of delivery. The undelivered parcels then return to the post office and the customer has to visit us during office hours to collect the same,” said Goparaju Satish, Senior Superintendent of Post Offices, Pune City East Division.

India Post is now hopeful that ANVIT will plug this last mile delivery issue in this locality through this latest 24×7 intelligent parcel collection facility.

With ANVIT installed, the postman shall send an OTP to the phone number mentioned along with the non-delivered parcel. The customer can use this OTP, visit the post office and key-in the same on ANVIT. On verification, the box with the respective parcel will unlock for the customer.

“Over the years, it has been noticed that the number of personal mails and letters have reduced. But the registered mails, parcels and speed posts have increased at least by 25 per cent,” said Das.

Depending on the public response to ANVIT, India Post shall expand this parcel delivery to other post offices in Pune, said Das.

ANVIT is a pilot initiative by the Maharashtra Circle of India Post. Last week, similar machines were installed in two post offices in Washim and Thane.