India needs 20 active sentinel sites to monitor adverse events of Covid vaccines: expert

Dr N K Arora, who heads the Covid-19 working group of the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI), has made a strong case for setting up at least 20 active sentinel surveillance sites to monitor immunisation-related deaths and hospitalisations.

“Adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) surveillance is at the core of any vaccination programme and we need to set up at least 20 active sentinel surveillance sites in the country,” Dr Arora said. He was in Pune to participate in the 23rd general meeting of the Developing Countries Vaccine Manufacturers Network.

While calling for setting up one site each in 20 states, he cited the example of polio surveillance, where there is an active search for cases of acute flaccid paralysis. “We need to keep an eye on any particular conditions and see if there are particular linkages following vaccination,” the public health expert told reporters.

Such surveillance is poor in developing countries, he said, adding that community trust was primarily driven by vaccine safety. It was in 2008 that India set up an AEFI committee. “Hence pharmacovigilance for vaccines is extremely important,” he said.

Post-Covid the whole scenario has changed, Dr Arora said, and gone are the days when it would take eight-ten years for a vaccine to enter the market. Never before have so many platforms been used for making vaccines as in the past two and a half years, he added.

“Safety, however, is a constant concern. As we move forward with vaccine development, vaccine-safety surveillance becomes very important,” the expert said.

Asked about adverse events among children, Dr Arora said, “We have done evaluations of hospitalisation and deaths related to children reported after Covid vaccination. None of them was causally associated with the Corbevax and Covaxin vaccines.”

Adverse-event surveillance requires clinical, epidemiological and programmatic knowledge. A synthesis of these three eventually helps to understand whether an untoward development is vaccine-related, Dr Arora said.

Dr Arora referred to a cluster of recent adverse events in Africa and said that experts were not available there to investigate the causes. “Hence handholding is necessary and global institutions like the WHO and Unicef can provide technical support,” he said.

Dr V G Somani, drug controller-general of India, gave an account of the challenges and lessons learnt during the pandemic. “Lockdown was a big challenge,” he said, participating in the session virtually.

First Omicron-specific vaccine being evaluated in Pune

At Pune’s Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, where India’s first homegrown mRNA Covid vaccine was developed, studies are underway to test an Omicron-specific mRNA vaccine to be used as a booster dose. Dr Arora told The Indian Express that it would be India’s first Omicron-specific vaccine. A bivalent vaccine, it would be given intradermally. “It is being evaluated for a booster dose,” he said.

The study, where approximately 3,500 participants are involved in the trial across 10 sites, is likely to be

completed by November.

At 15-16 per cent, the uptake of booster-dose vaccination has been dismal in the country.