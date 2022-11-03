‘India has seen steady decline in child marriages’

THE UNFPA-UNICEF Global Programme to End Child Marriage is the first United Nations-led joint initiative designed with a focus on promoting the rights of adolescents to delay marriage. A team of the steering committee of the UNFPA-UNICEF joint programme to end child marriage is presently visiting the country. In a conversation with The Indian Express, the team members said they were impressed with India’s success in reducing child marriages.

“As the international community supporting the Global Programme to End Child Marriage, we are here to learn from India’s successes in reducing child marriages. “The development, growth and upholding of universal human rights in many countries depends on it,” Mieke Vogels, representing the Government of Netherlands in the Steering Committee, told The Indian Express in a telephonic conversation.

The Global Programme, currently in its second phase (2020-2023), has reached over two million girls through life skills education interventions and has galvanised nearly 20 million community members to take action against child marriage and promote adolescent empowerment in 175 districts across fifteen states in India. The programme has also supported close to 85,000 adolescent girls in India at the risk of child marriage to enrol and or remain in school.

The Steering Committee governing the Global Programme is visiting India and comprises senior representatives from international bilateral government agencies, private donors, and representatives from UNFPA and UNICEF headquarters and regional offices. The team is in Odisha and will be visiting New Delhi.

“Eradicating child marriage requires multipronged, context-specific, collaborative action. Parents, community members, traditional and religious leaders, teachers, local authorities and youth, boys as well as girls, all need to be consulted and involved in working towards ending child marriage so that in the near future all young people may choose for themselves whether, when and whom to marry,” Vogels said.

India has seen a steady decline in the prevalence of child marriage, from 47.4 per cent in 2005 to 23.3 per cent in 2021. The progress in India has led to a 50% decline in child marriage in South Asia. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to roll back the gains made so far. The health, social, political and economic effects of the Covid-19 pandemic have worsened existing systemic gender inequalities and estimates indicate up to 10 million more girls could become child brides globally as a result of the pandemic, according to an official statement of the UNFPA-UNICEF.

Andrea Wojnar, Representative, UNFPA India, said, “Child Marriage, because of its linkages with poverty, low levels of education and poor access to essential services can lead to increased risk of early pregnancy and maternal mortality. It is important we take stock of what has and has not worked and keep our focus on reaching the most vulnerable and marginalised adolescents, including those in remote areas. We cannot afford to lose the momentum of the significant progress already made in India, Wojnar said in the statement. Cynthia McCaffery, Representative, UNICEF India, said, “Child marriage spells an end to childhood, deprives children of their rights and leads to negative consequences for society. India’s progress towards the reduction of child marriage has made important contributions to its global decline.

The Global Programme to End Child Marriage will soon enter its third phase. This phase has the longer term, gender transformative goal of enabling significantly larger numbers of adolescent girls and boys to fully enjoy their rights and choices and experience a childhood free from the risk of marriage. Advancing adolescent rights, agency and autonomy is the most critical pathway to achieve the global common goal of eliminating harmful practices against women and girls by 2030. India’s progress on this front is critical to the success of the Global Programme, and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goal on ending early, child and forced marriage, according to the statement.