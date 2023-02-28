After hottest February since 1877, brace for more heat, says IMD

The weather department has said that India experienced the hottest February this year since 1877. During a virtual press briefing held Tuesday, SC Bhan, head of Hydromet & Agromet Advisory Services, India Meteorological Department (IMD), said a combination of factors like the lack of winter rain, clear skies, and anticyclones led to the rise in temperatures. Bhan added that maximum temperatures went past the normal range by 8-9 degree Celsius in February.

The weather scientist said north, northeast, and some parts of northwest and central India were expected to report above-normal maximum temperatures in the March-May period. The rest of the country, Bhan added, would report normal maximum temperatures. Minimal temperatures are expected to remain normal in most parts of the country.

Starting Wednesday, the IMD will issue heatwave warnings for a period of five days. Bhan said the warning would help in better coordination among departments to prevent loss of life and livestock. March, though, might witness fewer heatwaves. Rainfall in March is expected to be normal.

At present, La Niña conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The La Niña is likely to weaken and turn into El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season.

“In addition to ENSO conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean Sea Surface Temperature also influence the Indian climate. At present, neutral IOD (Indian Ocean Dipole) conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest MMCFS (Monsoon Mission Coupled Forecasting System) forecast indicates that neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the pre-monsoon season,” Bhan said.

La Niña and El Nino are ocean currents that play an important role in the development of the monsoons. The IMD is expected to come up with its first outlook for the monsoon in April.

Notably, heat stress owing to the high temperatures has already affected the standing crops of wheat as well as mango orchards. The department of agriculture has issued advisories for farmers to control the stress.