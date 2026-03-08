Clean energy, digital innovation will be the pillars of India’s economic identity: Ex-union minister

Former Union Minister and Vice Chancellor of Rishihood University Suresh Prabhu expressed confidence that clean energy, digital innovation and responsible trade will be the pillars of India’s economic identity in the near future. Prabhu was speaking at the annual awards ceremony of the Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries and Agriculture (DCCIA) at Hotel Sheraton Grand, Bund Garden.

DCCIA Chairman H. P. Srivastava, Vice Chairman Dr. Prakash Dhoka, Honorary Secretary V. L. Malu, Treasurer Bibhu Prasad, DCCIA Managing Committee members Rathin Sinha, Yogesh Vaghani, Mukul Varshney, Saurabh Sharma and Aditya Pittie were present on this occasion. Eminent entrepreneurs, leaders and industry professionals of the city also attended the program.

During the program, ‘The Lifetime Achievement Award 2025’ was given to John Deere India Managing Director and Country Manager Rajesh Sinha. Also, Pune Municipal Corporation Commissioner Navalkishore Ram was awarded with ‘Award for Excellence – Public Service 2025’, Pune’s Snehwan Social organisation was awarded with ‘Award for Excellence – Social Service 2025’, Managing Partner Indranil Chitale was honored with ‘Award for Excellence – Best Industrialist 2025’. Apart from this, Chemetall India Ltd., Renata Mechatronics, Wika Instrument India were also honored with awards in the various categories.

Encouraging Pune-based industries to be at the forefront of adopting Industry 4.0, Suresh Prabhu further said that the world of the future will be completely different from today, and the old economic and political models will not last forever. The global economy is changing and each country needs to focus more on its own market and production capacity.”

Citing the example of China, which is currently undergoing changes in the global economy, Prabhu added, “Today, China has created a competitive environment in the global market by producing on a large scale. Considering the current changes, we also need to make appropriate changes in it. While strengthening the internal market in the country, there is a need to increase the purchasing power of the people.”

Although agriculture accounts for about 55% of employment, its contribution to GDP is only about 15%. Therefore, there is a strong need to increase their income, said Prabhu.

We made a strong case before MERC about power tariff hikes that are burdening our industries. We contributed our voice firmly when Maharashtra’s New Industrial Policy was being shaped. We stood by our exporters when US tariffs threatened their competitiveness, and we actively participated in the State’s Task Force Committee for Export Competitiveness- not as bystanders, but as a genuine voice for industry. This Chamber does not merely observe- it engages, advocates, and delivers. And that commitment remains as strong today as it has ever been, said H. P. Srivastava.

Pune is no longer just the ‘Detroit of the East’ but is becoming a global hub” said Dr Prakash Dhoka. He outlined key priorities of the Chamber including Digital Maturity for members, Global Connectivity through international partnerships and establishing MSME Mentorship Hub at the DCCIA office. Devina Rai anchored the program. DCCIA Secretary V. L. Malu proposed the vote of thanks.