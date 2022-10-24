scorecardresearch
Sunday, Oct 23, 2022

India defeat Pak in T20 World Cup: Police use mild force as crowd blocks traffic to celebrate

Police officials said that after the match, people started gathering on Fergusson College Road in large numbers to celebrate the victory. Police had already deployed a team in the area.

At Good Luck Chowk in the city on Sunday. *Express Photo by Pavan Khengre)

The Pune City Police resorted to mild lathicharge to control a crowd that gathered at Good Luck Chowk in Deccan Gymkhana on Sunday, to celebrate India’s victory over Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Ramakant Mane said, “As more and more people started coming, the crowd became unruly. Many of them started bursting firecrackers. The crowd then came on to the road and blocked the traffic. The firecrackers were being burst in a dangerous manner. We had to use mild force to control the crowd. We also extinguished a large garland firecracker with water to ensure the safety of people present.”

Police teams were deployed at a few places in the city where large crowds had gathered to celebrate India’s T20 victory over Pakistan.

POCSO case: Priest gets bail; cops probe Bishop’s role

