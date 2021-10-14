India may need a third dose of vaccine next year: Prof G Padmanaban

India may need a third dose of vaccine against coronavirus infection by the middle of next year, according to eminent scientist Prof G Padmanaban.

“As far as the variants are concerned, the Delta variant is not the end of the story. The larger question is – do we have a vaccine for every variant being created? Perhaps not. So, I feel that by the middle of next year, India may need a third dose of vaccine,” the scientist said while participating in a webinar to mark the inaugural session of ‘Health4All Online’, a weekly health show organised by the HEAL Foundation,

“The more important vaccine is wearing the mask. There is a 100% guarantee that if you wear the mask, you will be protected. Wearing a two-layered mask guarantees 70% of protection from the virus. Therefore, awareness plays a key role in protecting people,” he added.

Dr Swadeep Srivastava, founder of HEAL Foundation and HEAL Health, said, “To bring health awareness through experts, we are now all set to start the ‘Health4All Online’ weekly health show from October 17 with the support of Viatris Pharma…”