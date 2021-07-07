Covid-19: As states unlock, survey highlights limited mask compliance

As the daily Covid-19 caseload declines and states unlock in phases, an online survey has found many people not wearing masks, or wearing them improperly, below their chin or holding them in their hands or pockets.

Officials from the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) quoted this survey, conducted by LocalCircles, at a media conference on Tuesday and reiterated that masking and following social distance norms was highly recommended as the top defence against Covid-19.

Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava reiterated that Covid-appropriate behaviour needs to be strictly followed.

The online survey, conducted by the community social media platform between June 10 and 22, indicated gross violation in terms of use of masks and physical distancing. At least 67 per cent of the respondents said there was limited mask compliance in their area, district or city.

The survey drew more than 33,000 responses from citizens residing in 312 districts of the country. At least 68 per cent were men, while 32 per cent were women. Of the respondents, 47 per cent were from tier 1 cities, 30 per cent from tier 2, and 23 per cent from tier 3 and 4, and rural districts.

Sachin Taparia, the founder of Local Circles, said India’s mask compliance was still low as indicated by the survey. He said 32 per cent of respondents saw limited mask compliance at vaccination centres they visited, a major concern that required immediate action to ensure such places do not become super-spreaders.

“We also decided to find out whether the people were wearing the right masks , or were wearing any mask for the sake of it,” Taparia said. These findings indicated that every one in two Indians was wearing a cloth mask that provided limited protection from Covid-19.

This question in the survey received 9,747 responses. At least 44 per cent said they use cloth masks; 20 per cent use a surgical disposable mask; 4 per cent said they use KN-95 or W-95 mask; 25 per cent use N-95; and 1 per cent said N-95 mask with valve, Taparia said.

The Health Ministry has stated there is a 90 per cent risk of infection associated with two individuals not wearing masks and not maintaining adequate social distance. The risk gets reduced to 30 per cent if the unaffected person is wearing a mask. The government advisory also highlighted that droplets and aerosols are the primary ways of transmission. Aerosols can travel in the air up to 10 metres.

