Declared as containment zones, Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad now go under conditional curfew

After Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad were declared as containment zones for COVID-19, the police commissionerates in both urban limits imposed conditional curfews till April 27 allowing specific time windows during the day for procurement of essential supplies.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) had declared their entire jurisdictions as containment areas considering the rising number of cases of the COVID-19. The civic bodies had ordered sealing of boundaries of these jurisdictions till April 27.

Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerates have subsequently announced imposition of conditional curfews in their areas of responsibility. These restrictions will not be applicable to essential and emergency services including police, defence forces, health and civic staff and others involved in COVID response.

The conditional curfew in Pune City Police jurisdiction is set to become operational from 2 pm on Monday and will be applicable to all the areas under their jurisdiction in addition to the areas under 17 police stations where the conditional curfew was already in force. The newly imposed conditional curfew will remain in force till the midnight of April 27.

In the areas that went under curfew earlier in Pune city, the window of 10 am to 12 noon had been earmarked as curfew relaxation when shops selling essential commodities can be open and people can step out of their houses. The time window for the new areas that have come under curfew will be 10 am to 2 pm. Police can order shutting shops in case of crowding at a shop or non-adherence to social distancing and safety norms. A separate set of guidelines has been issued for functioning of banks and time slots for the home delivery of essential services has also been allocated.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, the entire area under Pimpri Chinchwad police jurisdiction which also falls under Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation will remain under conditional curfew. The window for procurement of essential commodities has been earmarked for PCMC jurisdiction between 10 am and 2 pm during the curfew period.

Pune district has till now reported 669 positive cases of COVID-19 and 51 deaths as on Sunday night.

