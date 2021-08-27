India can become a super economic power if it develops advanced technologies: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnat Singh and Army Chief General Manoj Naravane during the felicitation of Olympic gold medal winner Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute (ASI) on Friday.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that if India develops advanced technologies, the country can become a super economic power.

“An environment of research and innovation is being created in the country. Technology has power. If we can develop advanced technologies, India will surely become a super economic power,” said Singh.

He was speaking at an event at the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT), where he attended the institute’s general body meeting, inaugurated new infrastructure facilities and interacted with students and scientists. The event was also attended by Dr G Satheesh Reddy, chairman of the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Some of the key areas in which the Defence Minister urged scientists to work include quantum technology, artificial intelligence (AI), bio-sciences, deep ocean exploration and more. He said, ” As scientists, you all are aware of the importance of AI in war games. As these areas hold huge potential, scientists need to do a lot of further research.”

The Defence Minister said that if India aims to become a super power 15 or 20 years from now, scientists will have a lead role to play.

On efforts of collaborations between multiple stakeholders being undertaken in the Defence Ministry, Singh said, ” We have taken some steps to bring the Armed Forces, and representatives of government, academia and the industry on a platform. This will facilitate sharing of our knowledge and best practices in order to move ahead along the path of innovation. But for this, we will need mutual cooperation and coordination.”

Hailing products and technologies developed by DIAT, Singh said that scientists also need to learn to publicise their work among the public.

“Even though the general public does not know the important role played by scientists or the products developed, there is now a greater need to publicise and bring your research and products to the notice of the common man,” urged Singh, who suggested that the institute organise international workshops for better publicity.