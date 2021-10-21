India, Brazil saw biggest jump in heat-related deaths in 2018-19

Almost 3.45 lakh people above 65 years died of heat-related causes in 2019, more than 80.6 per cent of the 2000-05 average, in a sign of the spiralling health impact of climate change. And it was India, along with Brazil, that recorded the biggest absolute increase in heat-related mortality between 2018 and 2019, according to the Lancet Countdown on health and climate change report, 2021.

The Lancet report quantifies heat vulnerability through an index (0-100) that combines data on the proportion of people older than 65 with the proportion of total people living in urban areas and the prevalence of chronic respiratory disease, cardiovascular disease and diabetes.

In India, the vulnerability to extremes of heat in 2019 was almost 31 on the index, which is 15 per cent higher than in the 1990s.

Although heat-related mortality decreased between 2018 and 2019 in the WHO European region, this region is still the most affected, with almost 1.08 lakh deaths attributable to heat exposure in 2019.

Rising temperatures have also affected productivity, especially in India. In a rising trend since at least 1990, 295 billion hours of potential work were lost across the globe in 2020 due to heat exposure — that is, the equivalent to 88 work hours per employed person. Pakistan, Bangladesh and India had the greatest losses.

According to the report, India is one of the five countries with the highest exposures of vulnerable populations over the past five years. During 2016-2020, there were on average 444 million more days of heatwave exposure of people over 65 years annually compared to a 1986-2005 baseline.

Professor Dileep Mavalankar, who heads the Indian Institute of Public Health, Gandhinagar, said that all-cause mortality needs to be tracked. “Exposure can trigger indirect heat related deaths among older persons with co-morbidities. Hence we need to track all causes of mortality too,” Prof Mavalankar said.