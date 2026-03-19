‘Let 100 wealthy art lovers come together and donate Rs 1 crore each’

Created by the architecture firm CCBA Designs, the 5,000 sqft space had hosted more than 50 art exhibitions between 2010 and 2020 as well as classical dance and drama, literary events and musical concerts. (India House Art Gallery/Facebook)
After an absence of five years, a thousand flowers are set to bloom at the India Art Gallery in Balewadi. The gallery was always a space for ambition, calling on artists to give wings to dreams and to audiences to let the magic overtake them in ways that only great art can.
Created by the architecture firm CCBA Designs, the 5,000 sqft space had hosted more than 50 art exhibitions between 2010 and 2020 as well as classical dance and drama, literary events and musical concerts.
On March 20, its doors will open for the first time since the pandemic and the death of CCBA Designs’ mentor Prof Christopher Charles Benninger. The exhibition, “Let A Thousand Flowers Bloom”, is a convergence of drawing, painting and photography inspired by Odissi dance. The vivid and powerful works are by artists from Myanmar, Bhubaneswar and Chennai.
Ramli Ibrahim, the legendary dancer from Malaysia, will present a performance and screen his documentary. “When ‘Let a Thousand Flowers Bloom’ began its journey in India earlier this year, it was never conceived merely as an exhibition. It was envisioned as a movement — an unfolding conversation between memory and imagination, between nations, and between artists who recognise that culture does not belong to borders but to shared human experience,” says Ibrahim.
Yet, as the artwork go up on the walls, Ramprasad Akkisetti, the Managing Director of CCBA Designs and the Curator of India House Art Gallery, is caught between the enthusiasm of a new show and the concern that few people in the city will show up or share a love for high art in Pune.
“A gallery is not just a place, where you display paintings, it is the centre where the birth of new ideas and philosophies start,” he says. “But, I find that the people of Pune haven’t developed the sensitivity to appreciate the fine arts, more specifically, visual arts. A gallery might promote art, but where are the people? Citizens also have to participate. If you go to Delhi, Mumbai or Kolkata, you see so many people waiting for shows and attending. The idea is not about buying or selling art, it is to understand art, and let it become a part of your thought process,” he adds.
“Pune calls itself a cultural centre, I doubt if that is true compared to many cities I travel to like Bhubaneswar, Kochi, Ahmedabad are far ahead being cultural centres,” he says.
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Akkisetti hits a raw nerve for, though Pune is famous for its thriving theatre, music and dance performances, visual art is a faded form in the background. Art exhibitions of international standard and important exhibitions, such as of the works of Spanish surrealist Salvador Dalí that came to Delhi last year, pass by Pune. In most parts of the country, art galleries attract few people from all sections of society and Pune galleries are no exception.
According to Akkisetti, Pune is in urgent need of a performance centre on the lines of the National Centre for the Performing Arts in Mumbai, which was set up by JRD Tata and Dr Jamshed Bhabha. “Pune has a number of billionaires, some of the wealthiest people in the country. It is a hub of industry and IT professionals. A city can’t just be an economic hub, it has to be a cultural hub too. Look at New York, London or Paris, they are both economic as well as cultural hubs. Can’t any of our wealthiest people put in money? Let 100 wealthy art lovers come together and donate Rs 1 crore each. I am ready to give the first Rs one crore. Rs 100 crore would be good enough for us to put a great performance centre. Not one person came forward,” he adds.
Sure, he could have used the vast gallery space as a retail outlet which, located in prime real estate, would have made financial sense. “I didn’t want to do that because I feel that I want to keep it as a gallery. One day, it will be known and people will come,” he says.
Dipanita Nath is a Senior Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Pune. She is a versatile journalist with a deep interest in the intersection of culture, sustainability, and urban life.
Professional Background
Experience: Before joining The Indian Express, she worked with other major news organizations including Hindustan Times, The Times of India, and Mint.
Core Specializations: She is widely recognized for her coverage of the climate crisis, theatre and performing arts, heritage conservation, and the startup ecosystem (often through her "Pune Inc" series).
Storytelling Focus: Her work often unearths "hidden stories" of Pune—focusing on historical institutes, local traditions, and the personal journeys of social innovators.
Recent Notable Articles (December 2025)
Her recent reporting highlights Pune’s cultural pulse and the environmental challenges facing the city during the winter season:
1. Climate & Environment
"Pune shivers on coldest morning of the season; minimum temperature plunges to 6.9°C" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on the record-breaking cold wave in Pune and the IMD's forecast for the week.
"How a heritage tree-mapping event at Ganeshkhind Garden highlights rising interest in Pune’s green legacy" (Dec 20, 2025): Covering a citizen-led initiative where Gen Z and millennials gathered to document and protect ancient trees at a Biodiversity Heritage Site.
"Right to breathe: Landmark NGT order directs PMC to frame norms for pollution from construction sites" (Dec 8, 2025): Reporting on a significant legal victory for residents fighting dust and air pollution in urban neighborhoods like Baner.
2. "Hidden Stories" & Heritage
"Inside Pune library that’s nourished minds of entrepreneurs for 17 years" (Dec 21, 2025): A feature on the Venture Center Library, detailing how a collection of 3,500 specialized books helps tech startups navigate the product life cycle.
"Before he died, Ram Sutar gave Pune a lasting gift" (Dec 18, 2025): A tribute to the legendary sculptor Ram Sutar (creator of the Statue of Unity), focusing on his local works like the Chhatrapati Shivaji statue at Pune airport.
"The Pune institute where MA Jinnah was once chief guest" (Dec 6, 2025): An archival exploration of the College of Agriculture, established in 1907, and its historical role in India's freedom struggle.
3. Arts, Theatre & "Pune Inc"
"Satyajit Ray, Ritwik Ghatak were not rivals but close friends, says veteran filmmaker" (Dec 17, 2025): A deep-dive interview ahead of the Pune International Film Festival (PIFF) exploring the camaraderie between legends of Indian cinema.
"Meet the Pune entrepreneur helping women build and scale businesses" (Dec 16, 2025): Part of her "Pune Inc" series, profiling Nikita Vora’s efforts to empower female-led startups.
"How women drone pilots in rural Maharashtra are cultivating a green habit" (Dec 12, 2025): Exploring how technology is being used by women in agriculture to reduce chemical use and labor.
Signature Style
Dipanita Nath is known for intellectual curiosity and a narrative-driven approach. Whether she is writing about a 110-year-old eatery or the intricacies of the climate crisis, she focuses on the human element and the historical context. Her columns are often a blend of reportage and cultural commentary, making them a staple for readers interested in the "soul" of Pune.
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