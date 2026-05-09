India tests advanced nuclear-capable Agni missile with multiple warhead carrying capability

Without specifying which variant of Agni missile was used, the MoD said missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads. (Photo: X/DRDO)

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) announced Friday that India has conducted the successful flight-trial of an advanced version of the nuclear-capable Agni missile with Multiple Independently Targeted Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) system from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island, Odisha, on Thursday.

Without specifying which variant of Agni missile was used, the MoD said missile was flight-tested with multiple payloads, targeted to different targets spatially distributed over a large geographical area in the Indian Ocean Region.

“The telemetry and tracking was carried out by multiple ground and ship-based stations. These systems tracked the entire missile trajectory from lift-off till the impact of all payloads. Flight data confirmed that all mission objectives were met during the trial. With this successful trial, India once again demonstrated the capability to target multiple strategic targets using a single missile system. This missile is developed by DRDO laboratories with the support of industries across the country. The trial was witnessed by senior scientists of DRDO and Indian Army personnel,” the MoD said.