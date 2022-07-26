scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Independence Day: Pune citizens collective to organise 75 events to spread awareness about cleanliness

Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat will undertake garbage collection, beautification of public places and tree plantation drives.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
July 26, 2022 3:00:16 pm
pune swachh bharatThe volunteers would undertake garbage collection, beautification of public places and tree plantation drives, it said. (Photo source : swachcoop.com)

The citizens collective Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat said it will conduct 75 events across the city to spread awareness about cleanliness as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations. The volunteers would undertake garbage collection, beautification of public places and tree plantation drives, it said.

Wing Commander Puneet Sharma (Retd), who has been running the initiative for the last eight years, said: The event name under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is PuneriSwag75@SwachhWay. Interestingly the acronym SWAG has a meaning, where S stands for Swachh and beautification drives, W for waste collection and recycling, A for awareness drives, and G for going green,” he said.

“A total of 40 events have been planned for the beautification of bus stops, railway stations and clean-up drives along the Mula Mutha rivers. There would be 12 collection centres earmarked to collect plastic, clothes and e-waste. An awareness drive against spitting by NGO Sare Jahan Se Achha would be conducted. There will be at least 10 plantation drives with a minimum 75 plants being planted at each site covering all hills of the city,” he added.

Multiple events of flash mobs, street plays and rallies by cycling and biking groups to create awareness would be conducted, he said, adding that 2 NGOs pledged their support for the initiative.

“The young Swachh warriors are leading this mammoth event. Their efforts are sure to make an impact on the city’s landscape,” Sharma said.

Incidentally, Swachh Pune-Swachh Bharat held 70 events to mark the 70th Independence Day in 2017 by mobilising 1,500 volunteers.

