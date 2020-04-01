Incubation centre in Pune to facilitate tech manufacture to fight coronavirus pandemic

Pune Rural Police started enforcing the zones immediately after the order was issued. (Representational Image) Pune Rural Police started enforcing the zones immediately after the order was issued. (Representational Image)

TechEx, a Pune-based platform is planning to connect technology experts with manufacturers to produce tools to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Such tools can pertain to diagnostics, novel therapeutics, re-purposing of drugs, vaccines or other interventions required for Covid-19.

To this end, TechEx has invited applications from both technology experts and manufacturing companies.

“We are looking for mature technology and bringing it in contact with suitable companies who could take the technology from labs into markets, ” said V Premnath, director of Venture Centre, a science incubation centre supported by CSIR-National Chemical Laboratory (NCL) under which TechEx operates. “We will need to find people with technology that is at a stage where it can be ready for manufacture. We need players who can act fast,” he added.

The initiative is spearheaded by the Department of Biotechnology (DBT) and Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC). Being India’s largest science business incubator, with more than 75 startups born here, the Venture Centre is in search of appropriate manufacturing partners capable of carrying out mass production of infrared thermometers – the specialised thermometers used to check body temperature which are now extensively used at airports, railway stations and other public locations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Recently, Venture Centre was also chosen to be the technology transfer hub for the Western Zone covering Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa. Last week, Pune-based MyLab was granted permission to produce Covid-19 test kits by the Indian Council for Medical Research.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd