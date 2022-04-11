scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, April 11, 2022
Breaking News

‘Increasing price of raw items new challenge for automobile firms’

The increasing prices, as well as the supply bottleneck of semi-conductors, has prompted automobile OEMs and ancillary companies to increase their prices.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
April 11, 2022 5:34:20 am
automobile sector, Indian automobile sector, Prashanth Doreswamy, semi-conductor shortage, Pune news, Pune city news, Pune, Maharashtra, Maharashtra government, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe semi-conductor shortage has even forced some companies to scale down production while analysts have warned that the bottleneck may last for at least a year or two. But he said that like other companies, Continental will also be forced to pass on a portion of the price rise to the end consumer.

The increasing price of raw material has been a challenge, indicated Prashanth Doreswamy, president and CEO of Continental India, which is involved in tyre manufacturing and automotive technology, among other ventures. Doreswamy was speaking to The Indian Express on the sidelines of the inauguration of the company’s new facility in Satara.

Check Out Express Premium
Click here for more

The increasing prices, as well as the supply bottleneck of semi-conductors, has prompted automobile OEMs and ancillary companies to increase their prices. The semi-conductor shortage has even forced some companies to scale down production while analysts have warned that the bottleneck may last for at least a year or two. But he said that like other companies, Continental will also be forced to pass on a portion of the price rise to the end consumer.

More from Pune

Recently, the company announced commercial production of tyres using material from PET bottles. “Polyester yarn is extracted from PET bottles. A single tyre can be made from material extracted from 40 PET bottles,” he said.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Apr 11: Latest News

Advertisement