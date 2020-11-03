Increase number of voting booths for graduates’ & teachers’ constituency elections: ECI to Pune admn

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has asked the local administration to increase the number of voting booths for polling for the graduates’ and teachers’ constituency elections, which will take place in Maharashtra on December 1. This is being done in order to avoid crowding at these booths, in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pune Divisional Commissioner Saurabh Rao said the criterion for number of booths has been temporarily revised, from one booth for every 1,200 voters to one for 500-700 voters. Currently, there are 1,107 booths in five districts of Pune Division, and the latest guidelines will increase the number of booths considerably.

Filing of nominations for candidature will commence on November 5 for the two seats in Pune Division – one each from the graduates’ and teachers’ constituency – and scrutiny of nomination papers will be done by November 13. Nominations can be withdrawn by November 17. Polling will take place on December 1 from 8 am to 5 pm, and counting of voters and declaration of results will take place on December 3.

In Pune Division, there are a total of 5,25,856 registered voters in the graduates’ constituency, and 1,18,556 in the teachers’ constituency.

Vacancies in these constituencies were created owing to the resignation of BJP’s Chandrakant Patil, who won a seat in the legislative assembly in Kothrud last year. The tenure of Dattatraya Sawant, who was representing the teachers’ community, ended in July this year.

