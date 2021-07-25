Incessant rain pushes up reservoir stock in Bhima, Krishna river basins

In Krishna river basin, 11 out of 13 reservoirs have a stock of over 70 per cent of their total capacity. (File)

A WEEK of incessant rain in western Maharashtra has significantly pushed up the water stock in reservoirs of Bhima and Krishna river basins.

Out of 26 dams in Bhima river basin, two dams – Andra and Kalmodi – have reached their full storage capacity and 12 have reached at least 70 per cent of their total capacity. These include dams supplying drinking water to Pune city and Pimpri-Chinchwad. Last week, water was released from Khadakwasla dam.

In Krishna river basin, 11 out of 13 reservoirs have a stock of over 70 per cent of their total capacity.

Last week, Satara district received very heavy rain and dam water was released from Koyana reservoir.

At present, Satara is among few districts in western Maharashtra with 81 per cent surplus rain.

Since June 1, surplus rain has been recorded over Ratnagiri (66 per cent), Kolhapur (61 per cent), Raigad (49 per cent), Pune (38 per cent), Mumbai (28 per cent), Parbhani (107 per cent), and Jalna (77 per cent). Only Nandurbar (-52 per cent) and Dhule (-25 per cent) remain rain-deficient districts, but rainfall over these districts has been below normal since the beginning of this season.

The India Meteorological Department, in its latest forecast, has indicated a reduction in rainfall activity during the week ahead. After likely heavy rain on Monday, flood-affected districts of Satara, Kolhapur, Raigad and Ratnagiri will get some respite this week.