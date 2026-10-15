In unprecedented meet with V-C, SPPU professors object to ‘external interference’

In an unprecedented meeting, the Savitribai Phule Teachers Association and the non-teaching staff union on Wednesday gathered at the main building of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and called upon Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi to object to alleged external political interference in university matters. Gosavi assured the staff that steps would be taken to protect their rights.

The meeting comes two days after an alleged case of moral policing at the university girl’s hostel by two male students of the university and their illegal entry into the girl’s hostel premises. Protests by girl students after the incident led to the Chief Rector and the Additional Rector of the hostel offering to resign. Both of these posts were held by professors of the university.

However, according to the university administration, some media outlets falsely reported that the Rector Soniya Nagrale had resigned while the Additional Rector Pravin Talat had been removed from the post. The teacher’s association has alleged that the two male students were initially being protected due to political interference, while the resignation of the hostel rectors was done due to externally motivated protests by the girl hostel students of the university.

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An FIR was later filed against the two students Pramod Rathod and Omkar Gore by the university for criminal trespass.

The professors initially gathered at the garden behind the main building of the university, and later shifted to the Dyaneshwar Hall where the Vice Chancellor was called to meet with them. Speeches were made by President of the association Professor Satish Pardeshi, Joint Secretary Professor Shraddha Kumbojhkar, Dhaneshwar Salunkhe of the non-teaching staff union, Professor Karishma Pardeshi, Professor Sandesh Jadkar, Professor Rajesh Gacche, and other staff members.

While no political organisation was named by any of the professors, multiple alleged in their speeches that resignations of professors from additional charges had been repeatedly demanded through ‘funded’ protests by such political groups.

The staff alleged that while professors worked hard in the additional charges given to them, they were not provided adequate staff for that and they were not given the rights required to execute their job. They alleged that the university administration was bowing down to protests instead of backing the staff members when any controversy happens.

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Previously, a group of professors had met the Vice Chancellor in 2024, when BJP youth wing members had vandalised Lalit Kala Kendra at the university. However, that was a smaller meeting in the Vice Chancellor’s office. The meeting today saw participation of more than 100 professors and non-teaching staff, who threatened to protest in the future.

In a six-point statement, the Vice-Chancellor assured the aggrieved professors and non-teaching staff that their rights would be protected. Among the six points are: the rights of all constituents of the university (students, employees, teachers, officers) will be balanced; there will be no more resignations/suspensions under pressure from any organization, crowd, or group; university premises will not be used for any agitation/events not related to the university; staff given additional charges will be given the necessary powers along with it.