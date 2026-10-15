In unprecedented meet with V-C, SPPU professors object to ‘external interference’

V-C assured the staff that their rights would be protected.

Written by: Soham Shah
3 min readPuneOct 15, 2026 01:22 AM IST
Savitribai Phule Pune University, Savitribai Phule Teachers Association, SPPU, SPPU professors object to ‘external interference’, Indian express news, current affairsIn a six-point statement, the Vice-Chancellor assured the aggrieved professors and non-teaching staff that their rights would be protected.
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In an unprecedented meeting, the Savitribai Phule Teachers Association and the non-teaching staff union on Wednesday gathered at the main building of the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) and called upon Vice Chancellor Suresh Gosavi to object to alleged external political interference in university matters. Gosavi assured the staff that steps would be taken to protect their rights.

The meeting comes two days after an alleged case of moral policing at the university girl’s hostel by two male students of the university and their illegal entry into the girl’s hostel premises. Protests by girl students after the incident led to the Chief Rector and the Additional Rector of the hostel offering to resign. Both of these posts were held by professors of the university.

However, according to the university administration, some media outlets falsely reported that the Rector Soniya Nagrale had resigned while the Additional Rector Pravin Talat had been removed from the post. The teacher’s association has alleged that the two male students were initially being protected due to political interference, while the resignation of the hostel rectors was done due to externally motivated protests by the girl hostel students of the university.

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An FIR was later filed against the two students Pramod Rathod and Omkar Gore by the university for criminal trespass.

The professors initially gathered at the garden behind the main building of the university, and later shifted to the Dyaneshwar Hall where the Vice Chancellor was called to meet with them. Speeches were made by President of the association Professor Satish Pardeshi, Joint Secretary Professor Shraddha Kumbojhkar, Dhaneshwar Salunkhe of the non-teaching staff union, Professor Karishma Pardeshi, Professor Sandesh Jadkar, Professor Rajesh Gacche, and other staff members.

While no political organisation was named by any of the professors, multiple alleged in their speeches that resignations of professors from additional charges had been repeatedly demanded through ‘funded’ protests by such political groups.

The staff alleged that while professors worked hard in the additional charges given to them, they were not provided adequate staff for that and they were not given the rights required to execute their job. They alleged that the university administration was bowing down to protests instead of backing the staff members when any controversy happens.

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Previously, a group of professors had met the Vice Chancellor in 2024, when BJP youth wing members had vandalised Lalit Kala Kendra at the university. However, that was a smaller meeting in the Vice Chancellor’s office. The meeting today saw participation of more than 100 professors and non-teaching staff, who threatened to protest in the future.

In a six-point statement, the Vice-Chancellor assured the aggrieved professors and non-teaching staff that their rights would be protected.  Among the six points are: the rights of all constituents of the university (students, employees, teachers, officers) will be balanced;  there will be no more resignations/suspensions under pressure from any organization, crowd, or group; university premises will not be used for any agitation/events not related to the university;  staff given additional charges will be given the necessary powers along with it.

 

 

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Soham Shah
Soham Shah

Soham Shah is a Correspondent with The Indian Express, based in Pune. A journalism graduate with a background in fact-checking, he brings a meticulous and research-oriented approach to his current reporting. Professional Background Role: Correspondent coverig education and city affairs in Pune. Specialization: His primary beat is education, but he also maintains a strong focus on civic issues, public health, human rights, and state politics. Key Strength: Soham focuses on data-driven reporting on school and college education, government reports, and public infrastructure. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His late 2025 work highlights a transition from education-centric reporting to hard-hitting investigative and human-rights stories: 1. Investigations & Governance "Express Impact: Mother's name now a must to download birth certificate from PMC site" (Dec 20, 2025): Reporting on a significant policy change by the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) following his earlier reports on gender inclusivity in administrative documents. "44-Acre Mahar Land Controversy: In June, Pune official sought land eviction at Pawar son firm behest" (Nov 9, 2025): An investigative piece on real estate irregularities involving high-profile political families. 2. Education & Campus Life Faculty crisis at SPPU hits research, admin work: 62% of govt-sanctioned posts vacant, over 75% in many depts (Sept 12, 2025): An investigative piece on professor vacancies at Savitribai Phule Pune University. "Maharashtra’s controversial third language policy: Why National Curriculum Framework recommends a third language from Class 6" (July 2): This detailed piece unpacks reasons behind why the state's move to introduce a third language from class 1 was controversial. "Decline in number of schools, teachers in Maharashtra but student enrolment up: Report" (Jan 2025): Analyzing discrepancies in the state's education data despite rising student numbers. 3. Human Rights & Social Issues "Aanchal Mamidawar was brave after her family killed her boyfriend" (Dec 17, 2025): A deeply personal and hard-hitting opinion piece/column on the "crime of love" and honor killings in modern India. "'People disrespect the disabled': Meet the man who has become face of racist attacks on Indians" (Nov 29, 2025): A profile of a Pune resident with severe physical deformities who became the target of global online harassment, highlighting issues of disability and cyber-bullying. Signature Style Soham is known for his civil-liberties lens. His reporting frequently champions the rights of the marginalized—whether it's students fighting for campus democracy, victims of regressive social practices, or residents struggling with crumbling urban infrastructure (as seen in his "Breathless Pune" contributions). He is adept at linking hyper-local Pune issues to larger national conversations about law and liberty. X (Twitter): @SohamShah07 ... Read More

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