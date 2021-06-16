In second Covid wave, 30% of those who died in Pimpri-Chinchwad had no co-morbidity

Nearly thirty per cent of the patients who died in April and May in Pimpri-Chinchwad had no previous ailment or had no co-morbidities. They died only due to Covid.

“It has been said by experts during the first wave that Covid-19 poses a serious threat to those with co-morbid conditions. However, in the second wave we have seen that those without any co-morbidity have also died in big numbers. And many of them include youngsters,” said Municipal Commissioner Rajesh Patil.

He appealed people to get themselves tested as soon as the symptoms appear and then get treatment either in Covid Care Centres or hospitals. “Nearly 66 per cent of those who died had hypertension and 44 per cent had diabetes,” he added.

The civic chief said the virus spread faster in the second wave as compared to the first phase. “We have seen patients turning serious in a short duration of time. It took time to understand the nature of this virus. People also remained careless. They did not follow the treatment guidelines. Many took time to get themselves tested. They were overconfident, and several of them preferred to treat themselves at home,” Patil said.

The civic chief said out of the 1,727 Covid deaths during April and May, the health department analysed 1500 deaths. “21 per cent of these deaths were of patients above 45 years of age, 32 per cent were of patients between 46 and 60 years, and 47 per cent were of those over 60 years,” he said.

Patil said, “14 per cent of those, who died and were above 45 years of age, had no co-morbidity. In the 46-60 age group, 15 per cent had no co-morbidity. In the 15-30 age group, two per cent who died had no other ailment.”

The civic chief said nearly 33 per cent of the patients whose oxygen level dipped to 80 per cent died. “At this stage, different organs in the body are damaged. If blood oxygen saturation is going down, patients should never waste time in getting admitting,” he said.

Pointing out that several patients who died had dipping oxygen saturation level, Patil said, “About 70 per cent of those who died had blood oxygen level below 90 per cent. They reached hospital only when their oxygen level was dipping.”

“Nearly 12 per cent of those who died had oxygen level below 60 per cent. 21 per cent of those who died had oxygen level between 60-80 per cent. and 37 per cent of those who died had oxygen level between 80 and 90 per cent. Oxygen level dipping below 90 per cent is a dangerous sign,” he added.

Highlighting that Covid patients delayed treatment, which led to a high number of deaths, Patil said, “It has been observed patients, even after developing symptoms, refused to get tested and treated. Many choose to remain isolated at home on their own. Only when their condition started deteriorating they were rushed to the hospital. Not just the patients, even their families did not take any initiative in getting the patients tested and treated as soon they developed the symptoms. When the oxygen level starts going below 90, the patient needs ventilator help. And once the patient goes on ventilators, it becomes difficult to save his life. Only 25 per cent of those who required ventilator support recovered.”