In Christmas cheer season, Pune bakeries cautiously optimistic about beating pandemic blues

The countdown to Christmas has begun, with bakeries and patisseries across the city optimistic even amid the Covid-19 pandemic as the industry has been taking gentle strides towards normalcy. Bakers, pastry chefs and shop owners say that after Diwali, people have been more responsive and they expect robust sales, both on the ground and in home deliveries, in the next few weeks.

“The Advent Sunday, which was on November 29, marked the beginning of Christmas season. While the air of apprehension still hangs heavy around the virus, people have been coming to our shop and purchasing goodies… We have traditional plum cakes and rum cakes… apart from our specialty Stollen or Christstollen, a traditional German fruit bread of nuts, spices, dried or candied fruit, coated with powdered sugar or icing sugar,” said Robert Hoppel, owner of Indulgence – The Cake Shop in Koregaon Park.

“…While we might not be able to compare the celebration to the ones we have had in the previous years, people are looking forward to festivities, given the year we have all been through,” he said.

Almost a century old, Persian Bakery is preparing for Christmas with its customary items such as wine cakes, rum cakes and custom-shaped cookies. “We started our preparations for Christmas two months ago as that’s when we soak our dry fruits and nuts. We then begin by December 15. We are taking this year one day at a time as the situation is still uncertain,” said Bijan Irani, owner of Persian Bakery, which has branches in Kalyani Nagar and Pune Camp.

While they usually get many orders, from churches, individuals and groups alike, Irani said that this year they expect dwindling numbers. “Inquiries are surely coming in, but they are fewer than prior years. But rest assured, we are taking every possible step so that there is no compromise when it comes to the safety of our patrons…,” he said.

Nidhi Dugad of Kreative Kakez, Bibwewadi, and Kiran Rubde, owner of 7th Heaven Cake Shop franchise in Kothrud, also said that they expect the footfall to increase and orders to come rolling in once Christmas is just round the corner.

Ashmita Muchhal, local baker, chocolatier and owner of Amazer Bakery, said that although she had to shut shop during the lockdown, the festive season has seen a surge in the demand. “I have had my shop in Kothrud for the last two-and-a-half years. Unfortunately, due to the circumstances of the pandemic and the lockdown, we had to take the decision of closing our outlet. We are now taking online orders from our studio, near our residence in Kothrud,” she said.

Muchhal said that apart from the usual Christmas cakes and cupcakes, her hot chocolate bombs are the season’s hot sellers. “We have our cakes, chocolate bombs and cookies customised into gift boxes and hampers. The pandemic has prompted people to move online and make purchases, and it is here we have seized the opportunity. The sale was high during Diwali, but we predict a further hike during Christmas,” she said.

Chef Aanchal Sapra of Reve Patisserie, Kalyani Nagar, said that this Christmas, she will introduce two new items, a Christmas bulb and the Santa Claus cake. “Apart from our usual Christmas products such as gingerbread cookies, customised Christmas cupcakes and traditional Christmas cakes, we have the Christmas bulb which resembles Christmas tree ornaments. People, especially children, can associate with the product as decorating the tree is an integral part of the festival. We also have the Santa cake as well as Santa brownies…,” said Sapra.

She also shared that although her bakery has seen decent footfall due to an open premises, she has been receiving plenty of requests for gift boxes and hampers. “As no Christmas parties and gatherings are possible with family and friends, people have opted for gifts and hampers. They want to have a set of assorted items that can be sent or couriered in festive packaging,” she said

