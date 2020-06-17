In Saamana editorial, Sena slams Congress leaders Thorat and Chavan

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with the Congress central leadership. Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with the Congress central leadership.

In its first direct attack on senior Congress leaders Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan after the formation of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government, the Shiv Sena on Tuesday said the leaders are trying to create an “atmosphere of instability”, which could affect the smooth functioning of the state government at a time when it is facing its biggest challenge of tackling coronavirus pandemic.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana slammed the two senior Congress leaders, who are both ministers in the MVA government.

The editorial compared the Maharashtra Congress unit to an old squeaking charpoy. “Why is this old cot creaking in Maharashtra ? What is the Congress exactly trying to say ? What does their complaint, that they should be heard, means,” the editorial asked.

“The cot is old but has a historical significance. On and off, the creaking is getting louder. The chief minister should prepare himself to put up with such creaking,” it said.

“The two leaders, through their utterances, are unnecessarily trying to create an atmosphere of instability when the three-party government has firmly planted its feet and trying to tackle the pandemic on war-footing. Today, we have sent them a clear message,” Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told The Indian Express.

Raut said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was in touch with the Congress central leadership. “The CM is keeping the Congress central leadership updated about the functioning of the government and the coordination between the three parties… we value the two Congress leaders but the constant murmurs are not good for the health of the government, which they should understand,” he said.

The Congress, however, downplayed the editorial. “The editorial was written without complete information. We are seeking a meeting with the chief minister to raise issues of the common man. The editorial should be written after taking complete information,” said Thorat, who is also the state Congress chief.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.