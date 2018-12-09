In pursuit of a better rank, PMC corporators to visit 2-time Swachh survey topper Indore

After appointing a private agency to help improve its ranking in the Swachh Survekshan 2019, corporators of the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) are all set to visit Indore to study the various steps taken by the administration to keep the city clean. Indore has been adjudged the cleanest city in India in the Swachh Survekshan two years in a row, in 2017 and 2018.

Advertising

In a proposal tabled before the Standing Committee, Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao has sought permission to allow the civic administration to arrange a tour of elected representatives to Indore. He said the proposal to undertake a study tour of Indore city had come from BJP corporator Jyotsana Ekbote.

The Swachh Survekshan, a survey to determine the cleanest cities in India, took place for the first time in 2016, when 73 cities participated in it, and Mysore emerged as the topper.

In 2017, Indore emerged as the winner among the 434 cities that participated in the survey, and it retained the title in 2018, on the basis of a waste processing initiative, among other steps. Under the processing system, wet garbage is converted into biogas and used as fuel for city buses.

Advertising

In 2016, the Pune Municipal Corporation was ranked 11th among the 100 cleanest cities in India under the Swachh Survey. The civic body slipped to the 13th place in 2017 and again jumped to the 10th position in 2018.

“It is necessary for the PMC to implement innovative projects and programmes to keep the city clean and beautiful. Also, there is a need to create public awareness… the elected representatives are the main point of contact with the public. It will be possible to provide information pertaining to Swachh Survekshan to each citizen and create public awareness on various cleanliness programmes through them,” said Rao, adding that the civic administration has started collecting the names of the corporators interested in visiting Indore for the tour. On December 5, the PMC Standing Committee had approved a proposal to appoint a private agency for three months, at an expense of Rs 35.30 lakh, to improve the civic body’s ranking in the Swachh Survekshan.