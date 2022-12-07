scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022

In Pune’s Daund, 45-year-old man dies after manja cuts his throat

Pannalal Yadav, a floor tiles trader, was riding a bike when a stray nylon manja cut his throat. Police officials said that there was a ban on nylon manja, which generally has powdered glass applied to it to make it sharp.

An officer from Daund police station under Pune Rural Jurisdiction said that at the time of the incident, Yadav, who was a floor tiles trader, was on his way to the neighbouring Ahmednagar district on his bike along with his assistant. (Representational image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

A 45-year-old man died after sustaining a deep wound on his throat due to a stray nylon manja (a sharp kite string) in Daund town of Pune district on Monday afternoon, the police said, adding that they have launched a search for the people who were flying kites in the area.

Police have identified the deceased as Pannalal Yadav, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh and used to reside in the Pasalkar Vasti area of Daund town, located around 90 km from Pune. The incident took place around 2.30 pm on Monday. Officials said that the kite string was made of nylon which has been banned by the government.

An officer from Daund police station under Pune Rural Jurisdiction said that at the time of the incident, Yadav, who was a floor tiles trader, was on his way to the neighbouring Ahmednagar district on his bike along with his assistant. At Nagar Mori Square in Daund, he suddenly came in contact with a stray manja. “He received a deep cut on his throat as he lost balance and fell. He was rushed to a local government hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” a police officer said.

More from Pune

Officials said that there was a ban on the use and sale of nylon manja, which generally has powdered glass applied to it to make it sharp. In October 2018, a 26-year-old doctor in Pune had died after suffering severe injuries due to a manja while she was riding her bike in the Nashik Phata area.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plansPremium
Over 50% landfill sites in 5 states, no remedial plans
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitalsPremium
Cost & effect: Plastic surgery uptick in Mumbai govt hospitals
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...Premium
Oil price cap to preserve supply, enable countries like India to lower en...
The GM mustard debatePremium
The GM mustard debate

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 10:51:27 am
Next Story

Priyanka Chopra is a show-stealer in her stunning magenta evening gown

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 07: Latest News
Advertisement
close