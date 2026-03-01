In Pune village, where they once feared ghosts, students now chase dreams

Every evening at 6.40 pm, a siren cuts through the silence of Adachiwadi, a small village in Pune’s Purandar taluka. Within minutes, children carrying schoolbags and college students with competitive exam books begin walking — not toward a school or a library, but toward the village cremation ground.

What awaits them is calm, not eerie. Rows of tube lights brighten stadium-style granite platforms under an aluminium roof. Two retired high school teachers are present to help with doubts. The session begins with prayer and meditation, followed by two hours of focused, phone-free study.

Adachiwadi’s night study centre, run from the cremation ground since November last year, is among the village’s more unusual initiatives in recent years. Inspired by a similar effort in Sangli’s Shirala Khurd village, it is also one part of a larger story of what this village of roughly 1,500 people has been building for over a decade.

Since it began, the centre has run every day except Sundays, with attendance recorded for accountability. For students, it addresses what most rural schools and homes struggle to provide in practice dedicated time for doubt-solving and soft skills.

“While school hours handle routine textbook teaching and Saturday sessions address extracurricular activities, the evening study exercise handles the gaps: doubt-solving during self-study, soft skills, and meditation exercise,” Manisha Mhetre, a Zilla Parishad teacher posted at Adachiwadi, explained. “For students whose parents are not literate, having mentors available during self-study is very helpful.”

Prakash Pawar, a retired high school teacher and one of the centre’s core organisers, heard about the Sangli experiment and thought of introducing it in his village. “We decided to fix a dedicated time slot for studies,” he said.

Prakash, along with Anil Pawar — another retired teacher — volunteers at the centre every evening. Most attendees are school students, though some college students also choose to study in the quiet.

Mobile phones are strictly prohibited during the session. The two-hour window is protected from outside disturbance. The results, say organisers, are visible in academic performance.

The choice of location was deliberate — the cremation ground offered quiet. “In the evening, elders are watching news, sports or daily soaps, houses are small, there is no separate study room,” said Aishwarya Pawar, currently in her second year of BA. “That peace is simply not possible at home.”

But many parents were initially reluctant to send their children to a crematorium after dark. “Once enough families started sending their children regularly, others followed,” Prakash said.

With that, the superstitions faded. “We used to fear coming here because we were told since we were kids that there are ghosts in the crematorium,” said Anushka, who is appearing for her SSC board exam. “That fear is gone now.”

A decade in development

The study centre did not emerge in isolation. It is the latest expression of a village transformation that began around 2014, when Adachiwadi faced a severe drought.

Sandesh Shirke, a native of the village who is now posted as the Raigad deputy collector, describes that drought as the turning point. “We started with ensuring enough irrigation. Through CSR funds and community effort, the village desilted ponds, arrested water through bunding, and focused on rainwater harvesting. Farmer incomes improved, and agriculture stabilised,” he said.

From water, the village moved to infrastructure. Today, Adachiwadi has concrete village and farm roads, an elaborately planned water pipeline network, a water tower, a drainage line, a waste segregation plant, and an air-conditioned gym with a membership fee of Rs 300 a month, among others. Every home has a tap water connection.

Resident Sachin Pawar describes the planning as futuristic. “The 16-foot-wide concrete farm roads have coconut and jamun trees planted along them, whose revenue will go to farmers. Water outlet points are spaced at intervals along each road, with a pipe network already in place so future connections can be made without breaking the road surface. Drainage sub-chambers are built alongside, so maintenance would not require digging up the roads,” he said.

Other initiatives include a filtered water vending machine that dispenses up to five litres for Rs 1, open Wi-Fi, solar-powered wells and homes, and a community park for villagers to meet.

Mayur Pawar, an IT professional who has chosen to work from home in Adachiwadi specifically to contribute to its development, summed up the approach. “We consider our village as our home, and developing it is our responsibility. We only take support of some labourers for infrastructure works: no contractor is appointed to supervise, no volunteer from our village is paid. Every responsibility is divided among villagers.”

Built on unity

Sarpanch Bajrang Pawar believes it is “complete social homogeneity” that holds the village together.

“Except for three families, all residents share the Pawar surname, and a culture of collective decision-making where the majority’s call is respected even by dissenters,” he said. “Here, everyone works as if they are the sarpanch. Every decision is taken only after discussion, and the majority of villagers give the final call.”

As a result, harmony is prioritised and land acquisition for public projects becomes easier. There has been no police case registered in the village for the past three years.

The village is currently contesting in Maharashtra’s Chief Minister Samruddha Panchayat Raj Campaign, which benchmarks villages across eight pillars, including e-governance services, transparency, CCTV coverage, tap water supply, waste management and community participation.

Agro-tourism is next on the agenda. Shirke said: “A plan has been approved, and a tender is expected by mid-March, which would open allied income opportunities for women’s self-help groups and residents, potentially drawing visitors travelling between the Jejuri and Someshwar temples toward Adachiwadi as well.”

Shirke attributes his roots to his own journey. “Civil servants, well settled or those in commanding positions, should take responsibility to develop their villages. This would be a game changer in developing the rural economy,” he said.

